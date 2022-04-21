Americans weigh in: Should Biden run for reelection?



Americans in Washington, D.C., suburbs considered whether they thought they should run for re-election of President Biden in 2024.

“No, I don’t think she should run for re-election,” Frances told Gadget Clock in Alexandria, Virginia.

“He should field another Democratic candidate who can take charge where he left off and be a centrist,” he continued. “This group, called the Squad, is out of the rail and is defaming the Democratic Party.”

But Allen did not agree.

Biden tells Obama he’s running in 2024: report

“I think he should,” Alan said. “Did he do everything I wanted him to do? No, but he’s a long way from where we’re coming from.”

See all responses here:

Biden has told former President Barack Obama that he plans to run for re-election, two unnamed sources told The Hill. One said Biden did not believe any other Democrat could defeat former President Donald Trump.

There has been a long debate over whether Biden will run again in 2024. A number of people in Alexandria, where nearly 80% voted for Biden in 2020, felt that the 79-year-old president should not run again because of his age.

“I think he’s doing pretty well considering his age now, but as I get older myself, I know what it’s like,” Beverly, a Democrat, told Gadget Clock.

Another agreed to speak to Gadget Clock.

“No, because he’s incompetent,” the man said. “I’m not political, but what I see reminds me of someone with dementia.”

Others, like Francis, felt the opportunity should go to someone else.

“No, I don’t think she should be running,” said one woman who voted for Biden in 2020 to Gadget Clock. “I think his vice president should be given a chance at this moment.”