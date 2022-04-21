World

Americans weigh in: Should Biden run for reelection?

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Alexandria, Vol. – Americans in Washington, D.C., suburbs considered whether they thought they should run for re-election of President Biden in 2024.

“No, I don’t think she should run for re-election,” Frances told Gadget Clock in Alexandria, Virginia.

“He should field another Democratic candidate who can take charge where he left off and be a centrist,” he continued. “This group, called the Squad, is out of the rail and is defaming the Democratic Party.”

But Allen did not agree.

Biden tells Obama he’s running in 2024: report

“I think he should,” Alan said. “Did he do everything I wanted him to do? No, but he’s a long way from where we’re coming from.”

See all responses here:

Biden has told former President Barack Obama that he plans to run for re-election, two unnamed sources told The Hill. One said Biden did not believe any other Democrat could defeat former President Donald Trump.

President Biden spoke Wednesday, March 30, 2022, about the state of the country's fight against COVID-19 at the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

There has been a long debate over whether Biden will run again in 2024. A number of people in Alexandria, where nearly 80% voted for Biden in 2020, felt that the 79-year-old president should not run again because of his age.

“I think he’s doing pretty well considering his age now, but as I get older myself, I know what it’s like,” Beverly, a Democrat, told Gadget Clock.

A man named Steve shared his thoughts on whether Biden should run for re-election.

READ Also  Bruins bust out for victory over Devils as Rask honored

Another agreed to speak to Gadget Clock.

“No, because he’s incompetent,” the man said. “I’m not political, but what I see reminds me of someone with dementia.”

A woman named Frances shared her views on whether Biden should run for re-election.

Others, like Francis, felt the opportunity should go to someone else.

“No, I don’t think she should be running,” said one woman who voted for Biden in 2020 to Gadget Clock. “I think his vice president should be given a chance at this moment.”

