America’s challenges take center stage in Greece

“We are witnessing the advance of authoritarianism under a different guise, but with a similar end, which is the oppression of minority rights and voices,” she said.

Ms Abrams said 600 bills were moved “to undermine voting rights” in 48 of the 50 states, and that “fake audits of the vote” were carried out by Republican leaders across the country. It was imperative for both houses to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, whereby “wherever you live in our country, you will have the same fundamental, minimum standards of democracy,” she said. “He doesn’t exist today.” (The act, introduced in the Senate last month, would set national standards to ensure that Americans can vote according to them, regardless of their age, race, gender, language or zip code.)

The convention began after a major Silicon Valley controversy. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Facebook was getting ready to launch its Instagram Kids service for kids 13 or under, despite being aware that Instagram could harm the mental health of teenage girls. is delivering. (Following the Journal’s report, Facebook announced it was halting development of Instagram Kids.)

The controversy portrayed the power of American technology giants – a power that was denounced by author Shoshana Zuboff, professor emerita at Harvard Business School.

In a lively video address, Professor Zuboff warned of disastrous consequences for democracy and humanity if tech companies were allowed to continue harvesting people’s data and take advantage of what it called “surveillance capitalism”.

He said Western democracies had fallen asleep over the past two decades as the tech giant engaged in “massive” campaigns to “wholesale destruction of privacy,” disinformation and modifying human behavior. He said that no law was made against these encroachments. So everyone everywhere around the world was “naked and vulnerable”, left “without the rights, laws and institutions designed to govern us in our digital century in the name of democracy”.

Professor Zuboff cautioned that unless there was a “democratic counter-revolution” against technology companies in the next decade, they were “definitely to expose the sociological and psychological underpinnings on which democracy is based.”