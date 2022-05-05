America’s most prolific serial killer Samuel Little killed 93 women – Samuel Little: America’s most dangerous serial killer who killed 93 women

Today, America’s most dangerous serial killer, Samuel Little, who brutally murdered 93 women between 1970 and 2005. Serial killer Samuel had blown everyone’s senses while confessing to these incidents. According to the FBI, Samuel, once a boxer, used to first punch the targeted women and then strangle them to death.

Serial killer Samuel Little is no longer in this world, he died at the age of 80 due to many other diseases like diabetes, heart. Little’s criminal record was several times more dangerous than that of notorious killers such as Green River killers Gary Ridgeway (49 murders), Ted Bundy (36) and John Wayne Gacy (33), so he served three consecutive life sentences without parole. Had been.

In 2012, Little was arrested from a shelter home in the southern state of Kentucky on drug-related charges. He was then extradited to California. Even before his arrest, Little had a sizable criminal record across America, with crimes ranging from armed robbery to rape. He was in and out of jail for several years.

According to officials, Samuel Little killed 93 women at the age of 30. In most of the brutal murders, more than 50 years after the lapse of more than 50 years, the victims could not be identified. Even the bodies of many victims were not recovered. He was sent to jail after being found guilty in several cases.

According to FBI officials, Samuel initially denied the charges against him, but after several hours of interrogation, he confessed to his crime. Videos of these confessions of Samuel were also uploaded on YouTube. He also gave information about many such murders, about which the police did not know much. In addition, Samuel had also made sketches of the victims he had killed.