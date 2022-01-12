Amid ‘critical’ blood shortage, Red Cross offers chance to win Super Bowl tickets if you donate blood

Amid ‘vital’ blood scarcity, Red Cross offers chance to win Super Bowl tickets if you donate blood





Amid a nationwide blood scarcity, the American Red Cross on Tuesday, January 11 introduced anybody who donates blood throughout January would have a chance to win tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The group stated in a information launch that it presently has a “dangerously low blood provide” that has impacted the quantity of blood transfusions hospitals can administer.

The Red Cross stated pandemic has performed a task within the scarcity — inflicting a ten% decline within the variety of individuals donating blood and a 62% drop in blood drives at colleges and schools.

The group additionally famous {that a} current onslaught of winter climate round the US is contributing to the scarcity.

In accordance to the group, it has lower than a one-day provide of vital blood varieties, comparable to Kind O, and that just about one-quarter of hospital blood provide wants will not be being met.

To encourage donors, anybody who donates through the month of January will mechanically be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Different prizes within the drawing embrace entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Expertise, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night resort lodging — from Feb. 11 to 14 — and a $500 reward card for bills.

Donors may also be mechanically entered to win a “Huge Sport at Dwelling” home-theater bundle and a $500 e-gift card for game-day meals.

Appointments can be found on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.