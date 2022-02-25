Amid Russia attack on Ukraine, Cruz pushes to make Nord Stream 2 sanctions permanent



Orlando Florida – Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is urging Congress to take steps to impose a permanent embargo on the company, both in front of and behind a controversial pipeline between Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

On Wednesday, President Biden – just hours before Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched a military strike on Ukraine – proceeded with a ban on the company overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 project, a major blow to the pipeline from Russia to Germany. The fine against Moscow is one of a series of steps taken after the United States and its allies recognized separatist territories in eastern Ukraine before sending troops to Russia.

Russia has accused Ukraine of invading Ukraine because of a “catastrophic” mistake by Cruz Biden

“I’ll tell you what Congress needs to do next week. We need to come back and pass my legislation to make the sanctions on Nord Stream 2 permanent,” Cruz said minutes after giving a speech in an interview with Gadget Clock on Thursday evening. At the Orlando, Florida Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the largest and oldest annual gathering of conservative leaders and activists.

Cruz reiterated that “the reason for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the moment is due to repeated mistakes by the White House.”

He argued that one of the mistakes he made was “a catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, a weakness towards every enemy in America that encouraged our enemies.”

And the senator claimed that “we have seen specific reasons for invading Ukraine because Biden White House surrendered to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What we want is for it to have a Ukrainian pipeline to the gas market. “

The move is part of a series of sanctions imposed on Russia this week by the United States and its allies in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of the separatist territories in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Biden says NATO will meet on Friday to counter Russia’s attack

Cruz enacted a bipartisan law signed into law by then-President Donald Trump to stop the development of the pipeline before reversing Biden’s efforts.

“Just this week, after the Russian invasion, Biden finally, finally, finally did the right thing and imposed sanctions,” Cruz said.

The senator argued that imposing sanctions would “take away Joe Biden’s ability to waive them in the future … every Republican, every Democrat should come together to legislate that Nord Stream 2 will never, ever, ever go online ৷ that would be the right thing to do.”

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Wednesday that the Biden administration had “never backed” the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, despite earlier lifting sanctions and lobbying Congress against approving it.

The parent company of the pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, is a firm registered in Switzerland whose parent company is Russian gas giant Gazprom.

Trump has repeatedly argued this week that Putin would not have attacked Ukraine if he had been in the White House. And Trump, in remarks that sparked controversy, used the words “intelligent” and “genius” to describe the Russian leader’s actions.

Asked about the remarks, Cruz defended the former president, telling Gadget Clock “I think what President Trump has said is that Putin is running a circle around Joe Biden, that’s not a good thing. It’s unfortunately true.”

And he complained that “Biden has refused to stand up and lead.”

