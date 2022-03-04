Amid Russia war on Ukraine, Bill Clinton relaunching Clinton Global Initiative



In Russia’s war with Ukraine and the coronavirus, former President Bill Clinton announced on Friday that the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) was fully resuming operations after a massive shutdown in early 2017.

Clinton made the announcement in an open letter in which she announced a meeting in New York City in September for members of the “CGI community.” He said the epidemic and the Russian war against Ukraine were the two main events that inspired him to return to the initiative that had been effectively inactive for so many years.

“The Covid-19 epidemic has torn apart our global community’s long-standing inequality and vulnerability,” Clinton said. “The threat to the very existence of climate change is growing every day. Democracy is under attack around the world, most notably in Ukraine where Russia has launched an unprovoked and unprovoked attack that has put millions of lives in grave danger.”

CGI faced scrutiny for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s significant international grants during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential election campaign – which some said could create a conflict of interest.

Clinton lost the 2016 election, but Clinton still followed through in January 2017 with a massive layoff of their foundation staff.

“A new chapter in the Clinton Global Initiative is about to begin,” the video said Friday, teasing the resumption of the charity effort. “And the need for cooperation and coordination has never been more urgent.”

Clinton and her spokeswoman Angel Urena also cited “inequality” and the growing refugee crisis as reasons for reviving the initiative.

“In the world we live in, the September meeting will be different than the ones we’ve had before. But what will not be different is the consciousness that has driven CGI from the beginning – the idea that we can achieve more. Together we can make it different.” The former president said in his Friday letter.

“While the challenges facing our world today are steep, CGI is always about what we can do, what we can’t do,” he added. “And by bringing together different partners to take action and achieve real results, we can create a culture of possibility in a world hungry for hope.”