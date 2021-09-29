Amid tensions with US, Erdogan praises ties with Russia

MOSCOW — Ties between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Biden administration may have soured, but on Wednesday the Turkish leader made his access to an alternative partner for trade and military deals abundantly clear: Russian President Vladimir V. . Putin.

In a three-hour meeting in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, Russia – the first for two presidents in more than a year – Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan discussed arms purchases, trade and a nuclear reactor Russia would build in Turkey. . .

The Turkish leader used the meeting to praise military deals with Russia, even though Turkey is a member of NATO, the primary Western military alliance. Military cooperation – particularly Turkey’s purchase of sophisticated S-400 air defense systems from Russia, which NATO opposed – had gone too far, with Mr. Putin on his side, saying “no way out in this area Is.”