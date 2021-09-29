Amid tensions with US, Erdogan praises ties with Russia
MOSCOW — Ties between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Biden administration may have soured, but on Wednesday the Turkish leader made his access to an alternative partner for trade and military deals abundantly clear: Russian President Vladimir V. . Putin.
In a three-hour meeting in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, Russia – the first for two presidents in more than a year – Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan discussed arms purchases, trade and a nuclear reactor Russia would build in Turkey. . .
The Turkish leader used the meeting to praise military deals with Russia, even though Turkey is a member of NATO, the primary Western military alliance. Military cooperation – particularly Turkey’s purchase of sophisticated S-400 air defense systems from Russia, which NATO opposed – had gone too far, with Mr. Putin on his side, saying “no way out in this area Is.”
The S-400 missiles deal raised alarm in Washington, which later scrapped Turkey’s purchase of next-generation F-35 warplanes in 2019 and imposed economic and travel restrictions the following year. Nevertheless, Mr. Erdogan reinforced his intention to purchase a second batch of S-400s at Wednesday’s meeting.
Turkey and Russia have both been friends on energy, trade and military deals, and have been enemies in many Middle Eastern conflicts. With mercenaries and proxies, the countries are on opposite sides in the wars in Syria and Libya, while both Turkish and Russian soldiers are serving as peacekeepers in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
But highlighting the fallout with the United States, not the geopolitical standoff, seemed to take precedence on Wednesday for both leaders. In the public part of his meeting, Mr Putin, whose foreign policy aims to undermine NATO and the European Union, only briefly mentioned “cooperation” in three conflicts where Turkey and Russia are on opposing sides.
Mr. Erdogan often explains useful relations with Russia to a regional power like Turkey and has questioned why the United States should direct Turkey’s bilateral relations. Russia is building Turkey’s first nuclear power station and has opened a natural gas pipeline to Turkey under the Black Sea.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Mr Putin praised both energy deals and said the alignment with Russia was protecting Turkey from high gas prices in Europe. “Now, when we see some of the difficult, turbulent processes in the European gas market, Turkey feels absolutely confident and stable,” Mr. Putin said.
Natural gas prices have soared not only in Europe, but in global markets, despite Putin’s comments, and it is unclear whether any arrangement with Russia would give Mr. Erdogan the relief he wanted and badly. was needed from
The meeting came amid signs that Syria and Russia are preparing a new offensive against Turkish-backed rebels in Idlib, Syria’s last rebel region after an 18-month ceasefire. And in Libya, Turkey has deployed hundreds of troops and Syrian militants to support the government of the National Accord, while the Kremlin, a Russian mercenary company affiliated with Wagner, has backed the opposition led by General Khalifa Haftar.
Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, Mr. Erdogan stressed that peace in Syria is of the greatest importance among the issues between them, stressing that he wants to discuss not only the urgent situation in Idlib, but the war as a whole. Want to find a way to end.
About four million people live in the remaining rebel-held part of Idlib, and Mr Erdogan is particularly concerned about preventing a new offensive that would send a wave of displaced Syrians across the border. Turkey is already hosting four million refugees, most of them Syrians, and the popular mood has turned against them amid an economic slowdown coupled with high unemployment and inflation.
But Mr. Putin, at least in his public remarks, quickly passed on these issues. “We cooperate very successfully internationally, and I mean our coordinated position on Syria and Libya,” he said.
Since a dangerous conflict in 2015, when Turkey shot down a Russian plane over its southern border with Syria, Mr. Erdogan has carefully developed his relationship with Mr. Putin, at the cost of long years, over the years. Met him personally several times. Alliance with NATO and the United States.
Much of Mr. Erdogan’s diplomacy is interpreted as a bargaining position, with Mr. Putin threatening the United States but keeping distance when he is asking Washington for something.
Asked at a news briefing in 2019 whether he intended to pull Turkey out of NATO, Mr. Erdogan dismissed the notion. Yet he has severely tested the alliance, suggesting it will buy more Russian anti-aircraft missiles this month.
Aykan Erdemir, director of the Turkish program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington and former opposition member of Turkey’s parliament, said Mr Erdogan’s plan to buy more S-400 missiles should be a “wake-up call” to Biden. Administration.
“The Turkish president will continue to play a distorting role within NATO and provide Putin further opportunities to undermine the trans-Atlantic alliance and its values,” he said in emailed comments. He said Turkey’s offer to play a role in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal was intended to make the West dependent on Turkey there to reduce any pushback from Washington on other issues.
But Mr. Erdogan was traveling to Sochi with his “weakest hand”, still in the pair’s 19-year relationship, Kerim Hass, lecturer in Turkish-Russian relations at Moscow University, wrote in a personal blog.
He is not only desperate to stop the offensive in Idlib, but also badly needed a favorable deal to buy natural gas from Russia, Mr. To achieve this, he said, Mr. Erdogan may be forced to purchase a second round of S-400 missiles.
“Erdogan may have to buy a second part of the S-400 for his ‘personal survival’,” he wrote.
When the meeting ended without a briefing for reporters, Mr. concluded that Mr. Erdogan was leaving empty-handed. “In my opinion, Erdogan did not get what he expected,” he wrote on Twitter.
While Mr. Erdogan has been seeking to improve relations with the United States and the European Union, he recently acknowledged President Biden’s coldness.
“In my 19-year long life as a ruler, as prime minister and as president, the point in our relationship with the US is not good,” he told Turkish news media at a briefing. “I’ve had a good job with Junior Bush, with Mr Obama, with Mr Trump, but I can’t say we have a good start with Mr Biden.”
Andrew E. Kramer reported from Moscow and Carlotta Gall from Istanbul.
