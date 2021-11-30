Amid Variant Fears, U.K. Discovers Limits to Its Virus Strategy
LONDON – At almost every stage of the epidemic, Britain is a coronavirus secular. Locked down later than European neighbors in March 2020, the vaccine was introduced earlier this year than almost any other major country, and in a bold attempt to normalize life last summer, virtually all restrictions were lifted.
But with concerns about this new type of omikron erupting around the world, Britain has hastily stepped back along with its neighbors to protect itself. Prime Minister Boris Johnson quickly banned travel to 10 African countries, made face masks mandatory in shops and on public transport, and greatly accelerated the deployment of vaccine booster shots, hoping to inject every adult by the end of Tuesday, January.
Britain’s position is still significantly lower than that of countries like Austria, which have returned to the national lockdown. People can gather in pubs without masks, for example, and the authorities keep promising a tidy Britain a normal Christmas. But Mr Johnson said the government was ready to toughen its lace-fair approach, at least for a moment, to stem the tide of transition.
“We’re going to put everything on it,” Mr Johnson told a Downing Street news conference. “We are taking some precautionary measures when our scientists are cracking the Omicron code.”
Public-health experts welcomed the move in recognition of the limitations of Britain’s specific strategy, which combines a strong vaccination program with an almost complete lack of restrictions since July. That said, it shows that going it alone doesn’t make sense in the fast-paced way.
“The UK has responded very quickly and has launched its Plan B, which many like me think may have started a few months ago to address this new type of threat,” said Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology. At King’s College London. “They’re bringing booster forward and making it available to anyone, which I think gives the right message.”
Under the new scheme, Britain will increase the eligibility for booster shots for anyone 18 and older; They were previously restricted to people over 40 years of age. This will reduce the time between shots from six months to three months, helping 400 military personnel to help deliver additional doses. And it will only give a second vaccine to children aged 12 to 18 who are 16 or older.
The government will require all visitors to take the covid test at the end of their second day after arriving in the country, and must be excluded until they receive a negative result. Authorities in Scotland and Wales, however, have called for an eight-day detention of all people entering the country.
Despite the lack of new types, the UK is reporting more than 40,000 cases per day. The government has tolerated this high figure because 80 per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated, weakening the link between infection and hospitalization. About 30 percent of adults have taken booster shots.
As new rules on travel and face masks bring Britain closer to other European countries, Professor Specter, “Compared to other countries, restrictions are still mild,” said the leaders of the Zoe Covid study, which tracks Covid-19 symptoms.
He also pointed out that Britain was slowing down outside the gates last week, after this type of news first surfaced. Passengers from African countries who landed in Britain were allowed to scatter in the country without being tested.
The government has stopped ordering people to work from home in restaurants in England or to make a vaccine passport or mask mandatory. France requires vaccine passports for restaurants. Spain and Italy have made it mandatory for schools to wear masks. In England, the Department of Education advises only students 12 and older to wear masks in communal areas from Monday.
Mr Johnson declined to advise people to cancel Christmas festivities, birthday plays or other social gatherings – a split company with one of his top health advisers, Jenny Harry, who previously said people should consider reducing socialization during the holiday season. Possible transmission.
“I still believe this Christmas will be much better than last Christmas,” said Mr Johnson, referring to coal in British stockings last year after the Alpha variant forced the government to impose a lockdown.
Much of Britain’s strategy is still to rely on vaccines, one of the few bright spots for an otherwise random response to an epidemic. Britain’s rapid rollout prompted the Johnson government to issue both political capital and epidemiological cases to ease restrictions on the epidemic in July – a policy that has stuck despite the cold weather and stubbornly high cases.
Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday, “Our strategy is to buy the time required for this type of assessment. Now that there are 13 confirmed cases of the Omicron type in England and nine in Scotland, he said it was not clear whether the most recent cases were related to travel or community transition in Africa.
On London’s busy streets, where Christmas lights are already shining, some say the new rules seem to be making a difference, with months of masking habits becoming rather dishonest.
“Everyone is wearing masks, and there is more police presence at the stations,” said Joan Cairns, 42, a marketing official who arrived in London on Tuesday from the north of England.
But Matteo Grios, 32, said he felt the patchwork of rules was confusing. “When you have big events happening in stadiums or pubs, masks on public transport are not going to stop the spread of the virus,” he said.
Mr Johnson’s reluctance to impose comprehensive measures reflects pressure from his own Conservative party. Experts say he is unlikely to receive strong support from disgruntled lawmakers, some of whom have refused to wear masks in parliament to express their displeasure over such measures.
The House of Commons on Tuesday voted in favor of the mask order and travel restrictions, while a handful of Conservative MPs warned against the government’s authoritarian turn.
“Boris Johnson faces a lot of opposition on his backbench,” said Jill Rutter, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government, a London-based research group. She noted that he had distanced himself from members of the Conservative Party by handling issues such as disputes over Conservative MPs with other lucrative jobs.
Yet, unlike last spring, when Mr Johnson imposed a travel ban on India following the emergence of the Delta variant, Britain took immediate action this time. Critics suggest that Britain delayed putting India on the “red list” so as not to oppose New Delhi when it was keen on a trade deal.
“The government is shocked by that criticism,” said Dr. Rutter.
After nearly two years of ever-changing challenges of the epidemic, some experts are quick to respond to Britain’s simple trial and error. On the mask, for example, Officials initially downplayed their efficiency, then appealed to people to wear it in confined spaces before the guidelines were relaxed again in July.
“No country has found a better way to cope with the virus,” said Devi Sridhar, head of the World Public Health Program at the University of Edinburgh. “Going it alone with mixed strategies and restrictions didn’t work well.”
Saskia Solomon contributed to the report.
