LONDON – At almost every stage of the epidemic, Britain is a coronavirus secular. Locked down later than European neighbors in March 2020, the vaccine was introduced earlier this year than almost any other major country, and in a bold attempt to normalize life last summer, virtually all restrictions were lifted.

But with concerns about this new type of omikron erupting around the world, Britain has hastily stepped back along with its neighbors to protect itself. Prime Minister Boris Johnson quickly banned travel to 10 African countries, made face masks mandatory in shops and on public transport, and greatly accelerated the deployment of vaccine booster shots, hoping to inject every adult by the end of Tuesday, January.

Britain’s position is still significantly lower than that of countries like Austria, which have returned to the national lockdown. People can gather in pubs without masks, for example, and the authorities keep promising a tidy Britain a normal Christmas. But Mr Johnson said the government was ready to toughen its lace-fair approach, at least for a moment, to stem the tide of transition.