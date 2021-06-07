Amidst Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck’s alleged affair, ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s ‘chilling’ pics go viral





Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s break up after being collectively for 5 years got here as a shock to many. Fairly just a few had been heartbroken as they had been rooting for Alex and Jennifer to settle in matrimony. However quickly after they parted methods, experiences of Jennifer rekindling her love with Batman star Ben Affleck hit headlines. The actress was noticed chilling with Ben on numerous events they usually appear to have related nicely once more. The truth is, experiences even have it that Jennifer had a stayover at Ben’s residence lately. Amidst all of this, Alex Rodriguez was noticed eating solo in NYC. Additionally Learn – From Kim Kardashian-Kanye West to Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez: 8 Hollywood superstar {couples} who parted methods in the course of the pandemic

An image of Alex having meals on their own at a restaurant referred to as Bar Pitti within the South Village has gone viral on social media. The image appears him wearing casuals whereas having fun with his meal. Reportedly, just a few photos present 4 bottles of glowing water on the desk suggesting that he had firm. He additionally smiled at cameras and confirmed a thumbs up. Speaking Jen and Ben’s romance, HollywoodLife reported a supply saying that Alex is conscious of all the things that’s occurring. Additionally Learn – Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez formally name off engagement

A supply instructed the portal, “Alex is nicely conscious of all of the happenings along with her and Ben, however he’s attempting to avoid it as a lot as doable,” additional including, “He doesn’t wish to fall down a rabbit gap and really feel dangerous over one thing he can not management. He is aware of he’ll get again on observe and work will lead him there however as for now he’s attempting to keep away from the Ben and Jen that appears to be on everybody’s minds.” Additionally Learn – Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez go the additional mile to show there is not any hassle in paradise — view loved-up pics

It was in April that Alex and Jennifer introduced their break up by issuing a joint assertion. They talked about that they’re higher off as mates and would maintain supporting one another sooner or later. The assertion learn, “We’ve realized we’re higher as mates and sit up for remaining so. We are going to proceed to work collectively and help one another on our shared companies and initiatives. We want the very best for one another and each other’s youngsters. Out of respect for them, the one different remark we’ve got to say is thanks to everybody who has despatched sort phrases and help.”

