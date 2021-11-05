Amidst rising petrol prices, Maruti will launch high-mileage Celerio car, know what is the specialty

Maruti has claimed that the Celerio will be the best car in the country in terms of mileage. Its mileage has been told by the company as 26 kilometers per liter. This can become a better option for the people amid the rising price of petrol.

The continuous increase in the prices of petrol in the country has affected the pockets of the common man. In such a situation, vehicles giving more mileage are becoming the choice of the middle class. Meanwhile, Maruti is going to launch the new generation Celerio in India next week. The company claims that this car will give a mileage of 26 kmpl. According to the company’s claim, this car can become a better option for the people amid rising oil prices.

Let us tell you that India’s largest carmaker Maruti has claimed about the Celerio that it is going to be India’s ‘most fuel efficient petrol car’. While the Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) of Maruti Suzuki India, C.V. Raman says that the Maruti Celerio will be the most fuel efficient petrol car in India.

Know the features of Celerio: According to the information that has been revealed about the new generation Celerio, this car will come in two engine options 1.0 liter and 1.2 liter. These engines will be the next generation K10C Dual Jet VVT engines. Which turns off the engine when the car is standing. This will help in saving fuel.

It is being claimed that the Celerio will give a mileage of 26 kmpl. This is the highest of any car in India. Maruti Celerio could be available in the market with 5-speed manual and 5-speed automatic transmission options. Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Celerio in India on November 10. Its booking was started this week for Rs 11,000.

In the car market, the competition of Celerio is being considered from Tata Tiago, Datsun Go and Hyundai Santro. At present, the price of Maruti Celerio is between Rs 4.66 lakh and Rs 6 lakh. At the same time, the price of the new generation Celerio can start from Rs 4.5 lakh.

In the last few years, Maruti Suzuki has been maintaining a niche in the market for its fuel efficient cars. That too at a time when the price of petrol is skyrocketing. More mileage cars are still offered by Maruti in the market. In which especially the Swift and Baleno premium hatchbacks are included, which give a mileage of around 24 kmpl.