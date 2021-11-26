Amidst rumors of divorce, Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas watch photos | Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas amidst divorce rumours, seemed to be in love with each other

A few days back Priyanka Chopra changed her name in the bio of Instagram. He just changed Priyanka Chopra from Priyanka Chopra Jonas. After this step of the actress, news of rift between husband and wife started coming in the world of industry and social media. Not only this, some rumors also started mentioning divorce.

Amidst these reports, both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have put an end to the rumors by sharing a romantic picture and have given a big slap to the gossip flyers. These pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are very romantic.

Priyanka Chopra is seen hugging husband Nick in this picture. Along with this, the actress also gave a tremendous caption on this picture. She writes, So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you Nick Jonas. happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.

After this post some fans said that the rumors were over. So at the same time some fans showered a lot of love on this pair. Priyanka Chopra is in London these days. He shared this picture from there.

Recently Priyanka Chopra shared the poster of her Hollywood film Matrix. Seeing Priyanka’s first look, Bollywood celebs praised her fiercely. This film of Priyanka is going to release next month.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:32 [IST]