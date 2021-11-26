Entertainment

Amidst rumors of divorce, Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas watch photos | Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas amidst divorce rumours, seemed to be in love with each other

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Amidst rumors of divorce, Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas watch photos | Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas amidst divorce rumours, seemed to be in love with each other
Written by admin
Amidst rumors of divorce, Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas watch photos | Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas amidst divorce rumours, seemed to be in love with each other

Amidst rumors of divorce, Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas watch photos | Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas amidst divorce rumours, seemed to be in love with each other

breadcrumb

News

oi – Varsha Rani

,

A few days back Priyanka Chopra changed her name in the bio of Instagram. He just changed Priyanka Chopra from Priyanka Chopra Jonas. After this step of the actress, news of rift between husband and wife started coming in the world of industry and social media. Not only this, some rumors also started mentioning divorce.

Amidst these reports, both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have put an end to the rumors by sharing a romantic picture and have given a big slap to the gossip flyers. These pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are very romantic.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is seen hugging husband Nick in this picture. Along with this, the actress also gave a tremendous caption on this picture. She writes, So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you Nick Jonas. happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.

After this post some fans said that the rumors were over. So at the same time some fans showered a lot of love on this pair. Priyanka Chopra is in London these days. He shared this picture from there.

Recently Priyanka Chopra shared the poster of her Hollywood film Matrix. Seeing Priyanka’s first look, Bollywood celebs praised her fiercely. This film of Priyanka is going to release next month.

  • priyanka chopra nick jonas 1 1637683255

    Priyanka Chopra announces in front of Nick Jonas amid divorce news – We are pregnant and completed the joke

  • nickpriyanka 1637641071

    Priyanka Chopra removed ‘Jonas’ from the name, mother Madhu Chopra broke silence on divorce from Nick Jonas, said nonsense

  • priyanka chopra matrix1 1637387136

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Christmas blast, Hollywood film ‘Matrix 4’ ready for worldwide release

  • priyanachopra 1637042643

    Priyanka Chopra never insulted any artist, then why not get Padma Shri?

  • priyanka chopra wedding pics 1636638160

    Priyanka Chopra tied a chunni with Nick Jonas at the mandap, that chunni is trending now, here’s the reason

  • untitled2 1636613613

    Nick Jonas gave Priyanka Chopra a priceless ring in the engagement, the price will fly away after hearing the price!

  • capture1 1636535633

    Priyanka Chopra congratulates Malala Yousafzai on her marriage, the post is in discussion!

  • untitled38 1636099957

    Priyanka Chopra performs Lakshmi Puja with Nick Jonas in America, the best pictures of Diwali

  • untitled25 1636010442

    Diwali Look: Priyanka Chopra’s very beautiful look in lehenga-choli, celebrated Diwali with a bang abroad – PICS

  • untitled18 1635239771

    Sharvari got Priyanka Chopra’s iconic bikini photoshoot done, looked fabulous in a swimsuit – PICS

  • untitled35 1634747145

    Karva Chauth: From Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon to Priyanka Chopra, see pictures of Bollywood beauties on Karva Chauth

  • untitled20 1634038199

    Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra lodged an FIR, said – ‘I was thrown out of my house’ – know the matter

english summary

Amidst rumors of divorce, Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas watch photos

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:32 [IST]


#rumors #divorce #Priyanka #Chopras #romantic #post #Nick #Jonas #watch #photos #Priyanka #Chopras #romantic #post #Nick #Jonas #divorce #rumours #love

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment