Amidst speculations of alliance, uncle and nephew will be seen separately on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birthday, Shivpal Yadav will organize a riot in Saifai, Akhilesh will cut cake

Let us tell you that the assembly elections are to be held in UP in 2022. In view of this, Shivpal Yadav has been repeatedly talking about the possibility of merging his party with the SP and forming an alliance. However, no clear picture has come to the fore yet.

The 82nd birthday of Samajwadi Party patriarch and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is being celebrated across the state by SP on Monday, November 22. Regarding this, senior party leader and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary informed that the main function will be held at the party office located at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow.

At the same time, in view of the upcoming assembly elections in UP, it was believed that the distance between Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav would end on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birthday. It was being said that on the occasion of his birthday, there would be talk about the merger or alliance of Shivpal’s party with the SP, but according to reports, Akhilesh Yadav did not agree to it.

Let us inform that on the occasion of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birthday, where Akhilesh Yadav will cut the cake in a party program in Lucknow, Shivpal Yadav is organizing a riot at Chandgiram Stadium in Saifai this morning. In such a situation, it is clear that both will celebrate the birthday of the SP patron separately. Let us inform that earlier on Sunday, Shivpal Yadav had organized a Kavi Sammelan in Saifai. Akhilesh Yadav did not participate in this program also.

Let us tell you that in the year 2017, there was a split in the Yadav family after several months of tussle. After which Shivpal Yadav formed his own separate party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Since then there has been a rift between the two. However, on many occasions Shivpal Yadav has spoken of merger or alliance in SP. He even sought time to meet Akhilesh Yadav but both of them could not meet.

Although Akhilesh had said in Etawah about the alliance with Shivpal in the past that “SP will try to make alliance with more regional and smaller organizations, obviously uncle Shivpal also has a political party, we have an alliance with him too.” And he will get maximum respect from the socialist people. I want to assure you that.”

At present, there is no talk between Shivpal and Akhilesh in the current situation. In such a situation, it is clear that in the UP elections, both will keep their rhythm separately.