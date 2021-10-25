Amidst the conflict with India, China made a new law to protect its border

China has made a new law related to the border dispute. This law can also have an impact on the India-China border dispute. This law will come into force in China from January 1, 2022, amid the ongoing standoff in Ladakh.

Amidst the ongoing tussle on India’s Ladakh border, China made such a law, which can increase this dispute further. China has made this law to protect its borders.

This new land border law of China will be effective from January 1, 2022. According to this law, ‘the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China are inseparable and inviolable’. China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported that the law was passed by the National People’s Congress at the concluding meeting of a legislative session.

The law does not directly mention any offensive maneuvers, but under this law, China will take measures to strengthen the country’s border defense. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will conduct exercises in the border areas and ‘combat to prevent aggression, encroachment, provocation and other acts’.

This law of China will be applicable on the borders of 14 countries that are connected to China. The law also talks about giving the Chinese army a free hand to defend its land. According to this, China can also establish villages near the border of India, and can also make them civilian army. This law of China is in a way similar to its policy applicable to the South China Sea.

The law also talks about promoting economic activities in the border areas. Let us tell you that China has settled border disputes with 12 of its neighbors. At the same time, the remaining two neighbors India and Bhutan are such countries with which the border dispute has not yet been resolved. Actually, there is a tussle between India and China on the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. Despite several meetings and diplomatic visits, the impasse is yet to be resolved.

Last week, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said that Chinese activities along the LAC in eastern Ladakh have “seriously affected” peace in the region.