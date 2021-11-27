Amidst the discussion of marriage with Vicky Kaushal, the video of Salman-Katrina’s rounds goes viral, know the whole matter

A video is going viral amidst the discussion of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. In this, Katrina and Salman Khan are seen getting married.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif are in discussions about their marriage. It is being claimed that in the second week of December, Katrina and Vicky will take seven rounds in a royal style in the 700-year-old fort of Rajasthan, in which many Bollywood stars will be seen. Meanwhile, a video of Katrina with Salman Khan is going viral. In this video, Salman and Katrina are seen in the mandap.

‘Pinkvilla’ has shared this video. In the video, Salman Khan can be seen putting a garland around Katrina’s neck. Actually this video is during the shooting of the film Bharat, but fans are watching Salman Khan instead of Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, Salman’s fans are also commenting and saying that this is the future of both of them, no matter how much Vicky Kaushal tries. As of now there is no reaction from both the sides.

On the video going viral, a user named Aman Khan commented, ‘I wish! It would have happened that Salman and Katrina would have become one. Another user wrote, can Salman Khan marry Katrina Kaif only in reel. User Vaishali Anand wrote, ‘Now it seems that this is the future.’ Another user wrote, ‘Had hai yaar Bharat movie scene. Looks like this is really happening. A user named Atul Kumar wrote, ‘I am feeling that somewhere Vicky Kaushal keeps watching and in the end this will happen.’

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s cousin Upasana Vohra has made it clear that there is no such plan as of now and all the discussions about their marriage are just rumours. He said that both of them are not going to get married in December. Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Upasana said, ‘The discussion about the wedding dates of both of them going on in the media is just a rumour. Both are not going to get married. If anything like this happens, it will be informed in advance.

Upasana further said, ‘Often in Bollywood, such rumors keep going on. But these are all just such rumours. I recently talked to my brother. Nothing like this is going to happen right now. Now I don’t want to talk more on this. All I want to say is that nothing like this is going to happen right now.