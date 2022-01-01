Amidst the threat of Omicron, more than 22 thousand new cases came in a day, the center gave these instructions to the states

The Center told the states that if the cases increase, the state may consider reconnecting hotels and other accommodations attached to Kovid hospitals. Like it has happened before.

Amidst the threat of Omicron, the government seems to be getting strict with more than 22 thousand new cases coming in a day. The central government is issuing instructions to the states on this matter. The central government on Saturday asked states to set up temporary hospitals and form special teams.

On Saturday, 22,775 new corona cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Data on rising cases of corona indicates that densely populated metros like New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are witnessing the fastest growth. When there was a severe wave of corona in India last year, the daily average number of new cases was around 400,000.

Since then there has been a significant decline in the cases of corona. For many months, less than 10 thousand cases were reported in a day, but now it has started increasing again. Now, officials and medical experts fear that Omicron could lead to a third wave. For this, the government is now asking the states to emphasize on preparations.

In a letter to all chief secretaries, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that it is imperative to re-emphasize the importance of rapidly upgrading health infrastructure in all states and union territories. The Center also said that the state may also consider reconnecting hotels and other accommodations attached to Kovid hospitals if the cases increase. Like it has happened before.

He said it is especially important that all states follow their home isolation protocol and monitor it at the field level. Bhushan said that the states have also been requested to ensure that the existing COVID dedicated health infrastructure is revisited and necessary action is taken to ensure its speedy operation.