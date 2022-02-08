Amir Locke police shooting death: Minneapolis Mayor Frey grilled over no-knock search warrant policy



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey questioned city leaders Monday about the police department’s policy regarding the practice of no-knock warrants, just days after a city policeman shot and killed a man during an operation, police said.

Frey answered dozens of questions during the Minneapolis City Council Policy and Government Oversight Committee’s “Knock-No Warrant Policy Discussion” Monday afternoon, while emphasizing the responsibility to respect the “sanctity of life.”

“It means that the overriding goal here that comes from any one of these decisions is the preservation of life, the duration. It means the safety of the public, it means the safety of our officers,” he said. “And we shouldn’t take a tragedy for granted.”

More than 1,000 protesters march in Minneapolis to protest the shooting death of Amir Lock

An associate professor and a student at St. Thomas School of Law, as well as Firebrand civil rights attorney Ben Krump, who was one of the attorneys representing the Brauna Taylor family. Taylor was shot dead by police officers during a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Kentucky in 2020.

Locke, a 22-year-old black man, was shot shortly after 6:45 a.m. local time on Feb. 2, while SWAT team members with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were conducting a no-knock warrant on a seventh-floor apartment near South 12th Street. In a building on Marquette Avenue. According to local affiliate FOX 9, St. Paul police requested a search warrant as part of an open murder investigation. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported that Locke’s name was not on the warrant.

Police said officers “loudly and repeatedly announced their presence” and entered the apartment, where they encountered the lock about nine seconds later.

Police bodycam footage showed a uniformed officer using a key to enter the apartment. Locke appeared to be wrapped in a blanket and appeared to be lying down, but an officer walked off the sofa with a gun in his hand shortly before he was shot.

Amir Lock Shooting: Minneapolis Police Releasing Bodycam Footage Showing Officer Fire Opening

An officer fired his duty weapon, the MPD said. Locke was taken to a local hospital but was not rescued.

The Henepin County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that his death was a homicide as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Locke’s death, which remains under investigation, sparked protests over the weekend that were occasionally attended by hundreds of people.

On Saturday, protesters marched through the city holding signs and chanting slogans. The next night, a convoy of about 50 vehicles drove through the city in front of some people calling for a trial, which is said to be the home of MPD Interim Police Chief Amelia Hoffman.

On Friday, Frere’s office announced a stay on the no-knock warrant. At Monday’s meeting, Frank was asked to review his office and amend the policy.

When asked how long it would take for his office to review the policy, he said he still could not give an answer “simply because I do not want to rush into a policy that we have to be right.”

“There’s an ongoing tension that makes me realize that things have to be done fast and get things right, and I strongly feel that we need to make mistakes in order to do the right thing,” he said. . “

The mayor said it is up to the court and the judiciary to review the information on each search warrant application to determine whether the request will be granted.

“It is up to the court and the judge himself to determine whether they understand the necessary information and the dangers posed by the warrant in the first place,” he said. “This decision will actually be made on a case-by-case basis.”

Frey’s office developed a no-knock warrant policy in November 2020, requiring officers to declare themselves when issuing a no-knock warrant. Friday’s suspension completely prevented the issuance and execution of such warrants.

The mayor also faced questions during the meeting about the decision not to ban no-knock warrants outright, although he noted that the policy is still under review.

He said he would be interested in bringing policy discussions to a public forum.