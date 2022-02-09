Amir Locke shooting death: Minnesota cops nab minor wanted in murder case that prompted fatal no-knock warrant



Police have made an arrest in connection with the Minnesota murder investigation that prompted Minneapolis police to conduct the fatal no-knock search warrant involving Amir Locke, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

St. Paul, Minnesota, police announced the Monday afternoon arrest of a 17-year-old minor on charges related to the murder of a man named Otis Elder. The teen, whose identity was not immediately released, was arrested in Winona, Minnesota, and was being held on a charge of second-degree murder.

This arrest is related to the search warrants that were served last week in Minneapolis, St. Paul police wrote on Twitter. “The search warrants related to the case will likely be unsealed after charges have been filed.”

Officials have confirmed that the search warrant referenced in the tweet relates to the shooting death of 22-year-old Locke.

Locke, a Black man, was shot just after 6:45 am local time Feb. 2 while SWAT team members with the Minneapolis police were conducting a no-knock warrant at a seventh-floor apartment in a building on South Marquette Avenue near South 12th Street. According to local affiliate FOX 9, St. Paul police requested the search warrant as part of an open murder investigation. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported Locke was not named in the warrant.

Police said the officers “loudly and repeatedly announced their presence” and entered the apartment, where they encountered Locke about nine seconds later.

Police body-cam footage shows that one uniformed officer used a key to get into the apartment. Locke was wrapped in a blanket and appeared to have been lying down, but moved away from the couch with a gun in his hand moments before one of the officers shot him.

Minneapolis police said one officer fired his duty weapon. Locke was rushed to a local hospital, but he could not be saved.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that his death was a homicide resulting from multiple gunshot wounds.

Locke’s death, which remained under investigation, prompted protests over the weekend that were at times attended by hundreds of people.

