Amir Locke shooting: Minneapolis police release bodycam footage showing officer opening fire



Minneapolis Bodycam footage showed the moment Amir Lock, an armed 22-year-old black man, was shot dead by a SWAT team investigating a murder.

Locke’s family – who later died at a local hospital – are now preparing for a news conference Friday as their attorney, Ben Krump, compares the 2020 operation to an officer-related shooting where law enforcement killed Brauna Taylor at her home in Louisville, Kentucky, which is a police reform. Leads to a nationwide call for.

“Police search warrant! Police search warrant!” Officers were heard screaming in a video clip after entering an apartment on Wednesday morning. Shortly after Lock, a member of the SWAT team, was told to “show me your hand,” Officer Mark Hahnemann was seen firing three times.

Warning: graphic content and language

“Within about 9 seconds of entering, officers confronted a man who was armed with a handgun aimed at officers,” Minneapolis police said in a statement, adding that they had recovered a gun with pictures. The footage also shows Locke, who was partially under a blanket during the raid, which appears to be a handgun.

George Floyd’s death: 3 cops’ trial delayed due to Covid-19 positive test

Nekima Levi Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and prominent community activist who was appointed by Mayor Jacob Frey last year as vice president of a community safety work group, said Locke’s family told him Locke owned a licensed gun with permission to carry a secret. He did not live in the apartment, which the police were not looking for, and he was not one of the three suspects named in the warrant.

Interim Police Chief Amelia Hoffman told a news conference after the video was released that Locke’s name was not on the warrant. He said it was not clear how Locke was involved in the investigation into the murder, which he said was under the control of the St. Paul Police Department. That agency has yet to release a few details and the warrants were not publicly available on Thursday.

Frey said the video “raises almost as many questions as he answers” and said the city was following those answers “as soon as possible and in a transparent fashion” through an investigation by the state Criminal Fear Bureau.

Hoffman said the officer, known as Hahnemann, was in a difficult position.

“The still shot shows a picture of the firearm in the subject’s hand, the best possible moment when the light was fully on him. The moment when the officer had to make a split-second decision to assess the situation and determine it. He felt there was an obvious threat, that The threat is imminent damage, major bodily harm or death, and he needs immediate action to protect himself and his partners, “he said.

Hahnemann was hired in 2015. Records released by the city show three allegations, all closed without discipline, but no details were given. Data from the Citizen Group Community United Against Police Brutality website shows a fourth allegation in 2018, which remains open. Details were not disclosed.

In a statement, Kramp compared Lock’s shooting to Taylor’s death.

“Like Brauna Taylor, the tragic murder of Amir Locke shows a pattern of knock-knock warrants with dire consequences for black Americans. This is another example of why we should close this type of search warrant. One day, black Americans will be able to sleep safely in their beds at night.” Kramp said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.