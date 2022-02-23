Amir Locke shooting: Second teen charged in murder of Minneapolis-area man that prompted warrant



A second teenager was charged Tuesday with the murder of a suspected Minneapolis-area drug dealer who instigated a police raid that resulted in an officer shooting Amir Lock.

The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder outside Ramsay County. Gadget Clock Digital is not naming the suspect because he is being accused of being a teenager.

A St. Paul police spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital he was not in custody until noon Wednesday.

The allegations come nearly two weeks after a 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Winona, Minnesota, and about two weeks after a second-degree murder was reported in the January 10 shooting of Otis Elder, 38, of St. Paul.

Locke was his 17-year-old cousin. Ramsay County court documents indicate that the 16-year-old accomplice was in the front passenger seat of Elder’s car when the 17-year-old allegedly shot and killed him.

Tuesday’s petition alleges that the teenager caused Elder’s death while attempting or attempting a criminal robbery. Investigators used fingerprints, cellphone data and DNA from a jacket recovered during a search to pin the 16-year-old with the crime.

The sealed warrant states that two witnesses heard the gunshots and ran from a recording studio and saw the elderly man lying on the sidewalk next to his car and dialed 911. A third witness was on the phone with Praveen at the time of the shooting and told police he believed Praveen was “selling drugs to someone in the car when another tried to get into the backseat.” A struggle could be heard, and the line died.

Surveillance footage showed two people in the elderly man’s car when gunshots were heard. The two seniors drove a rifle through the car, returned to a light-colored Mercedes and fled the scene.

Minneapolis police received a knock-on warrant for a February 2 search of the seventh-floor unit of the Bolero Flat apartment. The unit was rented by a woman who had a live-in boyfriend who is older than the 17-year-old suspect. Brother Lock was their cousin, and body camera footage showed him lying on a sofa wrapped in a blanket when officers in uniform entered the apartment just before 7 a.m. when officer Mark Hahnemann was seen walking away from the sofa with a gun in his hand shortly before he was shot. Goes. .

Lock warrants were not the issue. Upon requesting a warrant, investigators noted that the suspects in the adult murder “posted videos and photos on Instagram containing various firearms, including a rifle, possibly a murder weapon.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has ordered a temporary stay on a no-knock warrant.

Minneapolis has seen renewed protests since Locke’s shooting, which took place during a federal trial for three other officers in the area where George Floyd was assassinated on Memorial Day 2020. Derek Chauvin, a former officer, was convicted of killing Floyd and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. Prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.