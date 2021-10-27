Amish Devgan Blast on Pakistani TV Debate Reaction on India Vs Pakistan Cricket Match: Said The real form of Pakistanis is pleasing to Babar Bhakts – Amish Devgan angry after hearing Waqar Younis’s Comment

During a debate on a Pakistani news channel, Pakistani cricketers Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar were also seen celebrating Pakistan’s victory on the show. Meanwhile, Waqar Yunus said something which made filmmaker Ashok Pandit very angry after hearing that.

After Pakistan won the first win against the Indian team in the ICC World Cup, many reactions came out on social media. Pakistani cricketers Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar were also seen celebrating Pakistan’s victory on the show during a debate-discussion show of a Pakistani news channel.

Meanwhile, Waqar Yunus said something which made filmmaker Ashok Pandit very angry on hearing this. On the other hand, Amish Devgan, the anchor and journalist of News 18 India, was also seen scolding Pakistani cricketers on this matter.

Ashok Pandit shared a clip of Pakistani news channel debate-discussion show, posting which he said- ‘The real form of Pakistanis which our #Babar Bhakts love very much! Everyone is silent as if the snake has gone numb!’

Actually, journalist Amish Devgan had tweeted this video and angrily wrote – ‘They were special for Me-Waqar Yunus’ saying this while praying in the midst of Hindus. This is jihadi thinking.

The real face of Pakistanis #Babur Bhakts Likes it a lot! Everyone is silent as if the snake has gone stunned! https://t.co/VlHk8aAMOc — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 26, 2021

In the video, Waqar Yunus is heard saying- ‘The way Rizwan moved forward with aggressiveness, the best thing that Rizwan did MashaAllah he offered Namaz in the ground. Standing among Hindus, he was the most special to me.

Seeing this video, many people started reacting. A person named Mukesh Kumar said- ‘Despite lakhs of hard work, even RAW and IB are not able to find as many traitors as a cricket match has easily found.’ A user named Roop wrote- ‘The army of blind devotees is here too, it is there too’.

A user named MA Mansoori asked Amish Devgan- ‘What do you understand the real meaning of Jihad? It is not like killing, brother. A person named Asif said- ‘Are you so eager to run a hate agenda that you are even sharing the video of Pakistani channel?’

A person named Shahid said- ‘Would it also need a Rajya Sabha seat from Pakistan or Pakistan’s coming to politics? This Waqar is like Suresh Chavanke too.!