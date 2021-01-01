Amish Devgan Blast Over Panelist on News 18 India Live Debate ‘Don’t provoke’ panelists got Mad on anchor, Amish Devgan gave a befitting reply answer

The issue of ‘illegal conversion’ heated up on News18 India’s live debate. Where the panelists started telling anchor Amish Devgan that ‘You don’t provoke.’ On this, Amish Devgan also gave a befitting reply to panelist Asghar Khan. Amish Devgan said- ‘There are some truths of this country which some people are afraid to speak, but the truth is the truth. Whether it is said after 25 years or after 25 thousand years. Truth cannot be turned away. Fact.’

Amish says during the debate – cases of forced conversion have come to the fore, have been registered in the court. Police has registered FIR. There have been cases of forced conversion, marriage, there is a case of Sector 15 A of Noida, in which the boy called himself a Hindu, then got married, after that the boy turned out to be something else. This is the situation, the reality of this country.

On this panelist Asghar Khan says – How are you talking, do not provoke. Responding to Amish, he says – no one is provoking, this is the truth. Couldn’t turn away from this truth? Aurangzeb is the truth of this country, how will you turn your face? Babar is the truth of this country, how will he turn his back on it?

There are some truths of this country which some people are afraid to speak, but the truth is true whether it is spoken after 25 years or after 25 thousand years. Truth cannot be turned away. #Fact pic.twitter.com/lzcqLYTpz0 — Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) August 3, 2021

On the point of lawyer Asghar Khan, Amish said- ‘How to provoke in everything, is not a matter of Hindu-Muslim in everything. But this is the reality of this country. Kashmiri Pandits were displaced in this country, can anyone reverse that truth? Why are you so afraid to speak this truth? Whether it is spoken even after 25 years, or even after 25 thousand years, the truth is the truth.’

Seeing this vigorous debate of Amish Devgan, the reactions of many people came to the fore. A user named Raj Puri said – ‘Why go ahead 25 thousand years? Had Babar lived in the country today, his life would have ended in petrol, diesel and LPG only. Now let all this be. The public is not going to vote by speaking in enthusiasm. Babar was also a robber, BJP is also a robber.

A female user named Punita said- ‘How many know Jodha and Akbar? Everyone knows that Jodha used to worship idols, today a Hindu girl can follow her Sanatan Dharma even after marrying a Muslim? Everyone knows the truth and the truth remains the truth.’





