amish devgan debate viral clip asking 3 questions from SP spokesperson about akhilesh yadav

In the debate, Amish Devgan implicated the SP spokesperson in his yes-no game that these panelists looked very angry in the middle of the show.

UP Elections 2022: These days there is an election atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh, the political mercury is very hot. In such a situation, a video of a heated debate has surfaced on social media. In this video that surfaced, television anchor Amish Devgan was seen implicating the spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party in a yes-no game during the debate.

Actually, Amish Devgan told the spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party that he should only answer yes-no to his questions. On this, at first the spokesperson asked the Amish on the contrary whether he would answer yes-no to their questions. On this, Amish Devgan has told him that the journalist has to ask those other questions only to him. After this, the SP spokesperson was seen doing strange acts and reciting mantras during the live session.

Seeing the SP spokesperson doing this, Amish Devgan stopped him and said that this is not the time to recite the mantra. The matter even came to silence the panelists. Watch the full video here:

Anchor Amish Devgan implicated in answering yes-no questions in such a way that Samajwadi Party spokesperson could not understand anything and started joining hands. pic.twitter.com/8XopdecFsU — Harish Sharma (@Sharmaharishji) January 24, 2022

Actually, Akhilesh Yadav gave an interview to a newspaper during the election campaign. This interview of his has come in a lot of controversies. In this interview, Akhilesh Yadav had said that he does not consider Pakistan as the real enemy of India. He said that the BJP calls Pakistan our enemy for the politics of votes.

Due to this statement, the mercury of Amish Devgan’s debate show was heated. In such a situation, Amish Devgan asked the SP spokesperson whether Akhilesh Yadav is a big leader? To this the panelist said that yes he is a very big leader. Further, Amish Devgan questioned that what Akhilesh says, does he say it responsibly? To this again the panelist said, yes.

Amish asked his third and last question that what Akhilesh ji says should be taken seriously by everyone? On this question also the panelists answered yes. After this Amish Devgan said there we are doing it. Akhilesh ji gave an interview to a newspaper, now all of us are taking his point seriously.

This clip of the show is going viral very fast on the internet. While all social media users are criticizing Akhilesh Yadav’s statement regarding this debate, Yogi is once again claiming to form the government in Uttar Pradesh.