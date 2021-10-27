Amish Devgan Epic Reply To Panalist Shoaib Jamai As He Said Lets Talk On Youth And Inflation In Aar Paar Show

Panelist Shoaib Jamai on Amish Devgan’s show said that let’s talk about youth and inflation. The news anchor was bifurcated on his point.

People were seen celebrating in many places in India on the defeat of Team India against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup. Along with the Indian cricketer, political giants were also furious about this matter. Pakistan’s victory was also discussed in Amish Devgan’s debate show ‘Aarpar’ regarding fireworks in India, where from Sambit Patra to Muslim scholar Shoaib Jamai were also present. In the midst of the debate, Shoaib Jamai said that we do not discuss this issue, we discuss youth and inflation. However, news anchor Amish Devgan was seen furious on his point.

Let us tell you that after the India-Pakistan match, Mohammed Shami was also trolled a lot on social media. Talking about this, Shoaib Jamai said, “You say that Mohammed Shami should not be discussed, I also want him not to be discussed. It wouldn’t have made any difference to them. Let us leave this hatred and discuss the youth of the country.”

Shoaib Jamai further said about this, “We discuss that when thousand jobs are lost in this country, 990 Hindus lose their jobs. When 1000 businesses are ruined, 990 Hindus’ businesses are ruined. The careers of Hindu children are also getting destroyed, the careers of Muslim children are also getting destroyed. My own colleague who did PhD with me is forced to do five thousand jobs.

Shoaib Jamai further said in this regard, “I talk away from politics. Discuss youth, discuss inflation. News anchor Amish Devgan bickered on his words. He replied to the panelists saying, “Now you have come to the future of youth, till yesterday you were on Mohammed Shami. Now you have to talk about jobs and youth.”

Amish Devgan, while replying to Shoaib Jamai’s talk, further said, “Tomorrow you will talk on the car, in a while you will have to talk about something else. But whatever the subject is, it will remain the same.” To his point, the panelist said, “TMC’s Hindi does not support you.” On his talk, the news anchor said, “This is also the present of the country.”