Amish Devgan Furious At SP Leader Abu Azmi As He Said Devil Can Ride If Girl Is Alone Ashoke Pandit Also Angry On Him – SP Leader Said

SP leader Abu Azmi said that if the girl is alone in the house, then the devil can ride. The filmmakers were furious at his statement.

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to increase the age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years. While some people are welcoming this decision of the government, some are also opposing it. Especially many leaders of the opposition party Samajwadi Party have also made controversial statements on the matter. SP leader Abu Azmi also made a controversial statement on the increase in the age of marriage of girls in Amish Devgan’s show ‘Aarpar’, for which he came under the target of the people. Along with this, he also had a fierce debate with journalist Amish Devgan.

SP leader Abu Azmi said on raising the age of marriage, “We have seen that my daughter, my daughter, my sister, even my sanskar, it has been told to me not to stay with her alone, because the devil can ride at any time. Is. We have seen that cousin brother, apna brother, father, how many rape cases are coming to the fore. This precaution has been given to us by our ancestors.

Journalist Amish Devgan bickered over SP leader Abu Azmi’s talk. He said, “You don’t think that the ancestors had even done child marriage, which was banned. The ancestors had also done sati, which was banned. It is not necessary that whatever you do, it is correct. Don’t you think this is orthodox thinking.” At the same time, Abu Azmi increased his point and said, “Interference in the sultanate created by God and Allah leads to imbalance.”

On the other hand, Amish Devgan, while replying to his words, said, “This is no interference a little. Getting married at the age of 18 or 21 is not created by Allah, nor by God. This is the law, which everyone has to follow, Muslim also Hindu, Sikh also. If you are saying that girls can go on the wrong path then why can’t boys go.”

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit was also seen furious over these words of SP leader Abu Azmi. Sharing the video, he wrote, “I pity the women who are around such leaders.”