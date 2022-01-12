Amish Devgan Furious At SP Spoke Person Anurag Bhadouria As He Taunted CM Yogi Adityanath In News 18 Aar Paar Show started asking

Throughout the debate, SP spokesperson mentioned about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that he roams round with tauntunia, on which Amish Devgan expressed his displeasure.

The difficulty of Lakhimpur Kheri is rising so much within the UP elections. Events like Congress and Samajwadi Social gathering are consistently besieging the Modi authorities on the Middle and the Yogi authorities of the state relating to the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri. The matter was additionally mentioned in News18’s debate present ‘Aar Paar’, the place Samajwadi Social gathering spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi bought right into a heated argument. Not solely this, the SP chief left no stone unturned to focus on CM Yogi within the midst of the dialogue.

On the query of Hindu and Hindutva within the present, the Congress spokesperson raised the difficulty of Lakhimpur Kheri and mentioned, “Does the genocide’s father Ajay Mishra Teni turn into Minister of State for Dwelling or not. sure or no?” Taking a jibe at his assertion, the BJP spokesperson mentioned, “If that is true, then after killing 5000 Sikhs, Rajiv Gandhi mentioned that if an enormous tree falls, the earth shakes.”

Sudhanshu Trivedi additional mentioned, “Ajay Mishra Teni by no means mentioned that my son killed him and did it proper. However in case you killed him, then he was proper too. At the identical time, the SP spokesperson mentioned, “I’ll inform what Ajay Mishra had mentioned, ‘Lakhipriya to kya Lakhimpur mein nahi karna karna karoon, I’ll repair it in two minutes’.

SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, whereas confronting the BJP spokesperson, additional mentioned, “You make goons a minister. Disgrace on BJP, it makes goons as minister of state for dwelling. Get goons to play cricket.” Referring to the lapse within the safety of the Prime Minister, the SP spokesperson mentioned, “Everybody is worried concerning the safety of the Prime Minister, however what did he do? Took the NSA safety of the nationwide president of SP.

SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi and mentioned, “Is not he an even bigger chief than Yogi ji. He retains strolling round with tauntunias, there are two males behind him?” Amish Devgan mentioned, “What is that this terminology? He is a mahant and what’s the that means of this tuntuniya? You’ve got mentioned it incorrect.”