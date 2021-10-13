Amish Devgan Gets Troll As He Could Not Pronounce Mohan Das Karam Chandra Gandhi Video Goes Viral

A video of Amish Devgan is becoming very viral, in which he got stuck while pronouncing the name of Mohandas Karam Chand Gandhi.

There has been an uproar over the statement made by Union Minister Rajnath Singh regarding Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar. During the address of a program, Union Minister Rajnath Singh had said that Veer Savarkar had filed a mercy petition in front of the British only at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi. Famous journalist Amish Devgan also discussed this matter in his show. But at the very beginning of the show, Amish Devgan stammered while taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi and after some efforts was able to take his name correctly. A video of him related to this is also becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Amish Devgan was seen saying in his video, “I will not make any point from my side, but will show you the facts.” Showing the copy of ‘Young India’ newspaper, the news anchor said, “I have brought out the copy of Young India newspaper, edited by Mohan Jan, Mohanchand Karamdas, Karam Chand, sorry Mohandas Karam Chand Gandhi.”

Amish Devgan came under the target of social media users for this video of his. Journalist Adesh Rawal took a jibe while sharing this video of Amish Devgan and wrote, “Amresh, Devesh, forgive me Amish ji, Mohan Das Karam Chandra Gandhi.” Commenting on the video, a user named Abhishek Tiwari wrote, “Let’s assume that he used to add fake facts on his behalf every day.”

Amresh, Devesh, sorry

Mr Amish, Mohan Das Karam Chandra Gandhi pic.twitter.com/qBd3THM4pH — Aadesh Rawal (@AadeshRawal) October 13, 2021

A user named Imtiaz took a jibe at Amish Devgan’s video and wrote, “What will you say from your side, you can’t read what is written, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.” A user named Bharti wrote, “Amar or Amrita forgive me Amish ji, first remember me properly.” A user named Vinod wrote, “A journalist who does not know the full name of Gandhiji, would he know the sacrifice of Gandhiji.”

A user named Shubhank Shukla took a jibe at Amish Devgan’s video and wrote, “This man is not able to speak Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi properly. Looks like the tongue got worn out while flattering.” A user named Rajeev Ranjan wrote, “Even after working very hard, could not speak the name of the Father of the Nation.” A user named Bablu Kumar wrote, “It is only by the way he speaks that it is known what level his degree is.”