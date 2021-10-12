Amit Khare caught the fodder scam will now be PM Modi advisor played important role in making new education policy

Amit Khare, a former bureaucrat who retired as the Higher Education Secretary last month, has been appointed as an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior IAS officer Amit Khare served as the Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum (Chaibasa) in undivided Bihar between 1995-1997. in the department popular fodder scam played an important role in the detection. This information was given in the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel on Tuesday.

Khare, a 1985-batch Jharkhand cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service, retired on September 30 this year. According to the order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed the Prime Minister’s Office on the post and pay scale of Secretary to the Government of India. advisor to the prime minister His appointment as approved on contract basis initially for a period of two years.

Khare, who holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, took over as the Higher Education Secretary in December 2019. He served as the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting between May 2018 and December 2019. The Information Technology (Intermediate Guidelines and Digital Media Code of Conduct) Rules, 2021 were issued under his leadership.

A graduate of B.Sc (Physics) from St. Stephen’s College, Khare has also previously served as the Vice-Chancellor of Ranchi University and the Development Commissioner of Jharkhand. He is considered one of the sharpest officers.

Earlier the Central Government Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramaniam had resigned from his post. He tweeted about this and said, ‘I have decided to return to the world of education after the completion of my 3 year tenure. It has been a great privilege for me to serve the nation. This has given me amazing support and encouragement.

In August last, Amarjit Sinha, an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had also resigned. Sinha is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre (1983 batch). He was appointed as an advisor to PM Modi in February last year. The reason behind his resignation is not yet clear.

PK Sinha, Principal Secretary to PM had earlier resigned in March. Sinha was appointed as an advisor to the Prime Minister along with Bhaskar Khulbe. In a career spanning over three decades, Sinha has held several important positions in the Ministries of Education and Panchayati Raj, apart from his area of ​​expertise- Rural Development.