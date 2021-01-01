Amit Khatri Silver Medal: Amit Khatri Wins 20 Leading Silver Medals in World Athletics Athletics: Amit Khatri Wins Silver Medal

Indian Amit Thalit Amit Khatri won a silver medal in the 10 km walk at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi on Saturday.Amit won the gold medal with a time of 42: 17.94, while Hariston Vanyoni of Kenya won the gold with a time of 42.10.84.

This is India’s second medal in the race. The team won a bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed team event on Wednesday.

This is the first time India has won two medals in race walking in the championship.

Sai Media tweeted, ‘Amit Kumar has won a silver medal in # WorldAthleticsU20. This is the first time that India has won two medals in a foot race in the same championship. Congratulations Champion. ‘

