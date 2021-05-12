Amit Kumar claims he was told to 'praise participants irrespective of performance' on Indian Idol Kishore Kumar special

Dreary singer-actor Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar truthful not too way back appeared as a queer visitor on Sony TV’s singing reality articulate Indian Idol 12. Within the episode, the contestants and judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik paid tribute to the legendary artist fondly known as Kishore Da.

On the completely different hand, the episode is being criticized on social media for ruining Kishore Kumar’s iconic songs.

His son Amit has now reacted to the criticism and printed that he too did not trip how the personnel paid tribute to his father. In a dialog with Conditions Of India, he shared that the makers requested him to reward all contestants since they had been giving tribute to the legendary singer.

“I did what I grew to become instructed. I grew to become instructed sabko reward kamana hai. I grew to become instructed jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I believed it will likely be a homage to my father. Nonetheless as soon as there, I acceptable adopted what I grew to become requested to enact. I had instructed them to present me components of the script prematurely, however nothing of that sort happened,” acknowledged Amit.

Talking relating to the judges singing his father’s songs, Amit further added that he did not trip the episode the least bit and indispensable to pause it. At some stage throughout the episode, Indian Idol 12 judges and contestants sang round 100 hit songs of the tiresome singer over two episodes, studies The Indian Comment.

Track composer Anu Malik truthful not too way back modified Vishal Dadlani who grew to become judging the articulate alongside with Kakkar and Reshammiya. Due to the surge in COVID-19 circumstances in Maharashtra, makers decided to shift the shoot to Daman and Dadlani is absent since then.