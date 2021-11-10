Amit Malviya claims – Salman Khurshid compared Hindutva with ISIS and Boko Haram; P Chidambaram said – Just like no one killed Jessica, in the same way no one demolished the Babri Masjid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s book ‘Sunrise over Ayodhya’ written on Ayodhya verdict has come under controversy. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has targeted Congress over this book. He said that Salman Khurshid of Congress has written in his new book that Hindutva is similar to jihadi Islamist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram.

What more can we expect from a person whose party coined the term saffron terrorism only to equate it with Islamic Jihad and get Muslim votes.

At the same time, Congress leader P Chidambaram has given a statement on the Ayodhya verdict on the occasion of the launch of this book. He said that just as no one killed Jessica, in the same way no one demolished the Babri Masjid.

Chidambaram said whatever happened on December 6, 1992 was very wrong. It defames our constitution. After the Supreme Court’s decision, things took a predictable shape and within a year all were acquitted. So just as no one killed Jessica, no one demolished the Babri Masjid.

Chidambaram said that this finding will always haunt us that in this country of Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam and even after 75 years of independence, we are not ashamed to say that no one demolished the Babri Masjid.

He said that both the sides accepted the Ayodhya verdict and it became the right verdict. However, this is not a correct decision which has been accepted by both the parties.

Before Chidambaram, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh had said that it was unfortunate that Hindutva and Hinduism have become synonymous. Savarkar was not religious.

He even asked why the cow was considered a mother when he had no problem eating beef. He brought out the word ‘Hindutva’ only to establish a Hindu identity, which created confusion among the people.