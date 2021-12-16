Amit Sadh recovers from Covid-19 now back on Breathe Into The Shadows 3 shooting | Beating Corona, Amit Sadh resumes shooting for Breathe: Into the Shadow Season 3

With back-to-back powerhouse releases, Amit Sadh has garnered a stupendous 2021. Now that Star is gearing up for the next season of Breathe: Into the Shadows, cine lovers are more than excited to see their favorite actor back as Kabir Sawant.

Recently, Amit Sadh was interrupted by Covid-19, which made his fans very worried. Now comes the good news that the versatile actor has made a full recovery and is back on the sets of the Breathe series! Yes, now his fans have breathed a sigh of relief.

Talking about the same, Amit Sadh said, “I thank everyone for their well wishes. I am very excited to be back on the sets of Breathe: Into the Shadows and resume shooting. Very close to heart. Because it gives me so much to explore as an actor. It’s one of the most creatively liberating processes, and I miss the feeling of being in front of the camera every day. So, I am looking forward to filming the rest of the show.”

In With Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 3, Amit Sadh will reprise his much-loved character of Kabir Sawant. The series also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menon in lead roles.

Earlier, Amit Sadh has entertained the fans through many films. Of course, web series like Kai Po Che Ho or Jeet Ki Zid with Sushant Singh Rajput. Every time Amit Sadh has impressed the fans with his acting. These also include the Breathe Series. After the successful completion of two parts, the preparation for the third part is going on.

READ Also Nyan Cat's creator is doing an event to sell memes like Keyboard Cat as NFTs

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 13:26 [IST]