Amit Sadh training hard for Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 3, video | Amit Sadh training hard for Breathe: Into the Shadow Season 3, video surfaced

Television oi-Varsha Rani

Amit Sadh can blend into any character with this confidence. Boy-next-door or army officer – actors bring any role to life. While the versatile star has a natural flow on the screen, we hear that he is undergoing an intense training for the same.

Justifying the statement, videos of Amit Sadh training hard for Breathe: Into the Shadow Season 3 are going viral on social media. The actor essays the role of a single father in Ek Jhalak and is gearing up for his role of a police officer in the show.

The source revealed, “Kabir Sawant’s character is very intense and it requires a certain amount of discipline and physique and the actor is going through a special training regime to achieve that.”

The video has impressed the audience with Amit Sadh’s passion and hard work for a project. Meanwhile, fans across the country are eagerly waiting for the third season of the anticipated drama series Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Shilpa Shetty dances in Ranveer Singh style with new hairstyle, video goes viral!

Let us tell you that there were a total of 12 episodes in the first season of ‘Breathe – Into the Shadows’ in which Abhishek Bachchan appeared in the lead role. The story of the series Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menon are seen trying to find their missing daughter Siya. After the success of the first season, the second season was announced.

Amit Sadh training hard for Breathe: Into the Shadow Season 3, video surfaced#amitsadh pic.twitter.com/drBzOfxt7x — Hindi Filmibeat (@HindiFilmibeat)



November 11, 2021

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also priyanka pandit leaked mms: Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit breaks silence on recently leaked MMS video Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Amit Sadh training hard for Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 3, video

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 21:05 [IST]