Amit Shah appealed to donate to BJP, shared his donation, people started making such comments

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP has started a campaign to collect contributions. At the same time, Home Minister Amit Shah also donated Rs 1000 to the party fund and tweeted saying, “Any donation given to BJP is an important contribution towards a strong New India. You can contribute through the NaMo app.” After this appeal of Amit Shah, various reactions started coming on social media.

Responding to Amit Shah’s appeal to donate to BJP, a user (@GJyoti) wrote on Twitter, “Why should we donate separately when we are already paying a lot of taxes. Petrol prices, travel expenses, food costs are all increasing day by day, where are you people spending so much?

Why we should donate separately when we are already paying lots of tax.. and petrol prices, travel cost, food cost everything is rising day by day…where u guys spending all these Amount..???? — Sheetal (@GJyoti) December 25, 2021

Youth Congress President Srinivas B, reacting to PM Narendra donating Rs 1000, said, “Prime Minister of India too?” At the same time, a user named (@Rakesh06158905) said, “Why your government does not pay attention to the unemployment of Bihar?”

Similarly (@AnwaRPthaN0) wrote, “Instead of donating to political parties, help the poor around you, it will come in handy sometimes but these leaders belong to no one.”

On Amit Shah’s appeal (@kalagirsa) expressed surprise at this and asked, “BJP wants funds? Even a BJP worker like me cannot digest this. During this, some people also shared screen shots after donating.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Vajpayee at his samadhi.