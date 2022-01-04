Amit Shah, from Mandaviya, Babul Supriyo has demanded to make 61000 cocktail vaccine free, what is it, when does it take? learn everything

Corona cases are spreading rapidly in India. In the midst of the election environment, there have also been reports of many leaders getting corona infected. In which Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde and TMC MP Babul Supriyo are included. Let us inform that Babul Supriya informed by tweeting that he, his wife and his father have been found corona infected.

Babul Supriyo wrote in his tweet, “Many staff including me, my wife and my father have been corona infected. But my concern is that the cocktail vaccine given to critically ill Kovid-19 patients costs Rs 61 thousand. My father is 84 years old and he is in urgent need of this cocktail. In this situation I will have to buy. But how will the financially weak people be able to buy it?”

Appealing to Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, he said in another tweet, “The new variant of corona is also catching people who have taken both the doses of the vaccine. In such a situation, the government should take immediate steps and provide this cocktail along with the ongoing vaccination campaign. Vaccination is necessary but cocktail is the need of the hour.

What is Cocktail Dose: Let us tell you that the combined dosage of two different drugs has been named as Cocktail Dose. One pack will contain two doses of medicine. It is a kind of antibody cocktail. By using this cocktail antibody drug, the patient gets immunity created, which starts working from day one.

There is a mixture of antibodies that have a similar effect on the corona virus. The antibody-drug cocktails Casirivimab and Imdevimab have been created by Swiss company Roche in collaboration with Regeneron. At the same time, Cipla Marketing is its associate company in India. In May last year, the Central Drug Standard Control Organization approved this cocktail dosage for emergency use.

Which people are more effective: This medicine can be given to mild to moderate corona infected patients. Antibody cocktails (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) may be given to patients who are at high risk of developing severe disease and do not require oxygen. Let us tell you that with its use it has been seen that the risk is reduced in patients with high risk.

What is the price: Roche India and Cipla, which was launched in May last year, cost a single dose of Rs 59,750. There are two doses in a pack of medicine, the total cost of which has been kept at Rs 1 lakh 19 thousand 500. Two patients can be treated with one pack.