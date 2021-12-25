Amit Shah gave advice to Arvind Kejriwal, people started raising questions on Twitter

A person asked on social media – Delhiites give lakhs of crores of rupees to the central government in the form of tax, but in return, the central government gives 340 crores to Delhi. Is this justice?

Taking a jibe at the AAP government of Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prepared a complete blueprint for Delhi. There is such a government in Delhi which does less publicity and more. The Government of India has done many works of Delhi using its authority.

Shah advised Kejriwal to spend less money on advertisements. First pay the dues of Delhi Municipal Corporations which are Rs 13 thousand crore. He said that the work culture of the Modi government is that whatever you say, do it. But the Delhi government is giving advertisements only by talking. Nothing is happening on the ground for the people of the capital.

A person asked on social media – Delhiites give lakhs of crores of rupees to the central government in the form of tax, but in return, the central government gives 340 crores to Delhi. Is this justice? Center has to give 28 thousand crore rupees to MCD but how much has Modi ji given?

I want to say to Delhi CM to spend less money on advertisements and give dues of Rs 13,000 crore to the municipal corporations… In our government’s work culture, we do what we say: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi pic.twitter.com/nmLpCzcw2f — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

In other work cultures (Delhi govt) whether you do work or not, just give advertisements, photos, and interviews on TV. The time has come for the Delhi public to decide as to support which work culture: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/bYltXhsAEM — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

It was tweeted from the handle of Common Man that well, where are our 15 lakhs. Vivek Yadav wrote – Those who are giving knowledge, you yourself have spent 10 thousand crores advertising. Yogi Baba is promoting UP by going to Mumbai, what will you answer for that? A person cited RTI to say that last year the Modi government spent Rs 713.20 crore on advertising. One wrote that in 2019, the Modi government spent Rs 5909 crore.

Gyan pel rahe hai khud 7 saal me 10k Cr ka advertisement kar chuke dinbhar wahi kam main stream media wale kar rahe hai fukat me na. Kam se jyda advertisement ho raha hai. Chotta recharge bhi wahi kar rahi aur Yogi baba nhi UP ka prachar Mumbai me ho raha hai. — Vivek Yadav (@Vivek_28_Yadav) December 25, 2021

Is mamle mein kejriwal ji apse chote he hain. Apne 7 saal mein sirf advertisement he toh kiya hai. Bol bhi kaun rahe hain. Waah? — Abhishek Malhottra (@abhishekmal24) December 25, 2021

One person wrote that Sir ji (Kejriwal) has wished everyone a Merry Christmas from Kashmir to Kanyakumari today, that too on the front page of every newspaper. The election is from Uttarakhand to Goa. Praveen Sahu, while replying to him, wrote that Yogi’s eds are coming a lot in Delhi Metro. Share some knowledge on that.

Abhishek Malhotra wrote- Kejriwal is your younger brother in this matter. You have given only advertisements in seven years. He taunted and said who is even speaking, wow. Kuldeep Singh wrote that everyone agrees with this.