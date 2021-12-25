National

Amit Shah gave advice to Arvind Kejriwal, people started raising questions on Twitter

37 seconds ago
A person asked on social media – Delhiites give lakhs of crores of rupees to the central government in the form of tax, but in return, the central government gives 340 crores to Delhi. Is this justice?

Taking a jibe at the AAP government of Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prepared a complete blueprint for Delhi. There is such a government in Delhi which does less publicity and more. The Government of India has done many works of Delhi using its authority.

Shah advised Kejriwal to spend less money on advertisements. First pay the dues of Delhi Municipal Corporations which are Rs 13 thousand crore. He said that the work culture of the Modi government is that whatever you say, do it. But the Delhi government is giving advertisements only by talking. Nothing is happening on the ground for the people of the capital.

A person asked on social media – Delhiites give lakhs of crores of rupees to the central government in the form of tax, but in return, the central government gives 340 crores to Delhi. Is this justice? Center has to give 28 thousand crore rupees to MCD but how much has Modi ji given? Nitish Pradhan asked- Ambedkar abused Lord Ram, Krishna, Brahma everyone, when will you ban the book?

It was tweeted from the handle of Common Man that well, where are our 15 lakhs. Vivek Yadav wrote – Those who are giving knowledge, you yourself have spent 10 thousand crores advertising. Yogi Baba is promoting UP by going to Mumbai, what will you answer for that? A person cited RTI to say that last year the Modi government spent Rs 713.20 crore on advertising. One wrote that in 2019, the Modi government spent Rs 5909 crore.

One person wrote that Sir ji (Kejriwal) has wished everyone a Merry Christmas from Kashmir to Kanyakumari today, that too on the front page of every newspaper. The election is from Uttarakhand to Goa. Praveen Sahu, while replying to him, wrote that Yogi’s eds are coming a lot in Delhi Metro. Share some knowledge on that.

Abhishek Malhotra wrote- Kejriwal is your younger brother in this matter. You have given only advertisements in seven years. He taunted and said who is even speaking, wow. Kuldeep Singh wrote that everyone agrees with this.


