Amit Shah Gets Troll As He Said Ram Send Bharat To Ravana In Kashi Users Said They Came To Save Hindutva

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come under target of people for his statement on Ramayana. Along with political stalwarts, former IAS also took a jibe at him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Varanasi on Friday in connection with the Official Language Conference. During the program, he expressed his love for Hindi, as well as mentioned the Ramayana during the address and said, “Lord Shri Ram sends Bharat that Ravana is a learned man and he has brought the lesson of good governance to the ground, made Lanka of gold. . Go and learn from him a little and he taught those lessons to Bharata without any hesitation.” Home Minister Amit Shah has come under the target of people for this statement.

Along with the leaders of the opposition party, the common people are also taking a jibe at this video of Home Minister Amit Shah. Historian Purushottam Aggarwal, sharing Amit Shah’s video, wrote, “In place of Amal, treat the word behavior Honorable, in Savarkariya Hindi, Amar will be considered alien. Your knowledge of the rest of the Ramayana is commendable.

Targeting Amit Shah’s video, a user named Nikhil Kumar wrote, “Amit Shah’s Ramayana knowledge…! Lord Rama ‘sent Bharata to take education from Ravana lying on his death bed’ whereas we knew Lakshman since childhood! They have come to save Hindutva and Hindu?”

Former MLA of Marihan Lalitesh Pati Tripathi took a jibe at Amit Shah’s video and wrote, “As soon as you set foot on the evil path, there is no trace of sharpness and intelligence and strength in the body – Aranyakand, Shri Ramcharitmanas.” A user took a jibe at the Home Minister’s video and wrote, “Amit Shah ji is very talented and knowledgeable, I didn’t know about it at all.”

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at Amit Shah’s statement and wrote, “Now read ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘Lakshman’ in Ramayana.” Let us inform that the Union Home Minister had also mentioned Hindi in his statement and said, “If Veer Savarkar had not been there, we would have been speaking only English. He did a great job for Swabhasha and Rajbhasha and also made a dictionary of Hindi.