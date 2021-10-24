Amit shah is great chess player Have batted 42 plus times so far on pitch of politics Have not defeated even once

Apart from playing chess, Amit Shah is also fond of cricket. Not only this, he also has a keen interest in music. Like chess, he is also an expert in organization and management.

Very few people would know that the Home Minister of India Amit Shah is not only an experienced and shrewd politician but also a good astrologer and chess player. The special thing is that he has come (contesting elections) more than 42 times on the political pitch, but he has not been checked or defeated even once.

This was made public by Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi while speaking on the book ‘The Journey of Amit Shah and the BJP’. Then he praised Home Minister Amit Shah and said, ‘Shah is also ‘Hanuman for Narendra Modi’ and ‘Chanakya of politics’. Born on October 22, 1964, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Amit Shah is counted among the rare leaders who have Chanakya’s picture in their drawing room.

Amit Shah has been fond of chess since childhood. While living in Gujarat, he also tried to teach chess to children so that they could learn the art of living. Perhaps he has absorbed it so much that now he sets difficult goals for himself and breaks them himself.

Apart from playing chess, Amit Shah is also fond of cricket. Not only this, he also has a keen interest in music. Like chess, he is also an expert in organization and management. Amit Shah is famous for that he lays such a simple chessboard of management and campaigning from booth to election ground that even the most experienced political players are often defeated.

Shah is considered an expert strategist of politics. Amit Shah has contested more than 42 small and big elections since 1989. He never lost any of these elections. Talking about the assembly elections, Amit Shah first contested the assembly by-election from Sarkhej in 1997.

Since then Amit Shah was elected MLA from there for four consecutive terms till 2007. In the year 2012, he was elected MLA from Naranpura. In the year 2019, he won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Sarkhej’s victory established Amit Shah as a young and flamboyant leader in Gujarat. After that victory, he continued to climb the ladder of success in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Amit Shah held the responsibility of Home Minister in the Government of Gujarat from 2003 to 2010. However, he had to face many political ups and downs in the meantime. Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).