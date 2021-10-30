Amit Shah lashed out at Congress in Uttarakhand, told the story of stopping his convoy, accused of appeasement

Addressing a rally in Dehradun, Amit Shah accused the Congress of doing politics of appeasement. Shah said- Congress remains synonymous with corruption, scams, scams. Congress cannot do development work in any state.

After UP, Amit Shah has now started the election mission for BJP in Uttarakhand from Saturday. On Friday, Amit Shah had sounded the election bugle in UP, so today he fiercely lashed out at the opponents in Uttarakhand and sought public support for the BJP.

During this, Amit Shah also told the story of stopping his convoy. Shah said- “Some people had come to meet, my convoy had stopped, I asked what happened, they said that sir, you don’t know, today is Friday”. Told me that on Friday it is permissible to block the highway and offer Namaz there. Congress only does appeasement and cannot do any welfare work for Uttarakhand”.

He said that Uttarakhand has made great progress in terms of development due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He demanded another mandate to the BJP in the coming elections, so that the state could be taken forward on the path of development. Shah said- Congress remains synonymous with corruption, scams, scams. Congress cannot do development work in any state. Neither can think of good administration. Poor welfare and good governance can only be given by BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi”. Shah had come here to launch the ‘Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana’.

He further said that Modi brought road and rail infrastructure development projects worth Rs 85,000 crore during his tenure. Show Congress what it has done for the state? Shah said- “The Congress was in power at the Center for 10 years under the leadership of Manmohan Singh. What did he do for Uttarakhand during this time? He should tell the people of the state.”

Giving information about PM Modi’s program, Shah said that on November 5, the Prime Minister is going to inaugurate a huge idol of Lord Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath Dham. With it, pagodas across the country are being connected. The reconstruction of Kedarnath is nearing completion. The work of all-weather road for Char Dham Yatra is also about to end.