Amit Shah meets on Kashmir: Amit Shah insists on Valley violence, sends experts to defuse terrorists

Highlights Terrorist groups operating in Kashmir are receiving support from Pakistan

After the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the sky is the limit

The Modi government is also determined to give an unequivocal answer to the terrorists

New Delhi

The central government will not allow the blood of innocents and minorities to be wasted in Kashmir. Terrorists will have to pay the price. All preparations have been made for this. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given clear instructions against the killings. The Center has sent a team of counter-terrorism (CT) experts to Kashmir. It will help the police to neutralize the Pakistan-backed local module involved in the terrorist attacks.

In the last two days, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) -backed The Resistance Force (TRF) terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit, a pharmacist, a school principal, a teacher and two others in Srinagar. After this, Home Minister Shah held a five-hour marathon meeting on Kashmir on Thursday. He directed the security forces to send their counter-terrorism experts to Kashmir. Strictly told to catch criminals.

Tapan Deka, head of the intelligence bureau’s counter-terrorism operations, will personally oversee the fight against terrorists in the Valley. Meanwhile, anti-terror squads from other national security agencies have already reached Kashmir to help the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The timing of these attacks is crucial. This comes at a time when a large number of tourists are arriving in Kashmir. All hotels are fully booked. Economic developments in Srinagar are booming.

The morale of terrorist groups has increased

According to security sources, the morale of the affluent terrorist groups in Pakistan is in the seventh heaven after the capture of the Taliban in Afghanistan. The appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, the new head of ISI in Pakistan, has also given a boost to these groups.

Pakistan’s focus has been on Kashmir since the establishment of the Taliban state in Afghanistan. The first mission is to prevent minorities from returning to the valley. Terrorists are targeting those who dare to return to Kashmir.

Top security officials said pistols were used in the recent killings. It is possible that they were dropped across the border by a drone at the top of the valley. Police officials fear that Pakistani jihadists will bring American sniper rifles and weapons from Afghanistan in the near future.

Attempts to put pressure on Kashmir

By the way, the current terrorist module can be neutralized in the coming period. However, it is clear that Pakistan will put pressure on the Modi government to re-enact Sections 370 and 35A and reverse the August 5, 2019 decision. On this day, Jammu and Kashmir was made a Union Territory. Some political parties in Kashmir are also in favor of talks with Pakistan.

It is a different matter that the Modi government is not in the mood to bow to Pakistan’s terrorist groups. Home Minister Shah has asked the security forces and paramilitary forces to deal with the attackers without delay and restore normalcy in the valley.