Amit Shah Mission UP: Supriya Shrinate questioned Ajay Mishra Teni presence in home minister program in Anjana Om Kashyap debate show

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra was also standing on the stage in Amit Shah’s program. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet has raised questions on the presence of Ajay Mishra.

Speaking in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave the slogan ‘Ek Bar Phir BJP 300 Paar’ for the upcoming assembly elections. He said that in order to make Modi PM in 2023, it is necessary for Yogi to become CM by 2022. During Amit Shah’s program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State President Swatantra Dev Singh and Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra were also standing on the stage. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet has raised questions on the presence of Ajay Mishra.

In Aaj Tak’s debate show, ‘Halla Bol’, anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, referring to a statement of Amit Shah, told Supriya Shrinet, ‘From the rule of Mughals to the rule of Congress, SP, BSP everyone, he said that he did not even think That Uttar Pradesh is the land of Lord Ram and Shiva. On his remarks, Supriya Shrinet said that Amit Shah was a little deluded.

She said, ‘I felt that Home Minister Amit Shah was a little deluded and said many such things which do not suit the Home Minister because lying does not suit a person sitting on a constitutional post. Two or four things were strange and I will definitely talk about them. A picture of him has come in which Swatantra Dev Singh and Ajay Mishra Teni who is the father of the main accused of Lakhimpur massacre Ashish Mishra are standing on the stage with him. So justice will be done like this in Uttar Pradesh? When Ajay Mishra Teni himself will be present along with the Home Minister, who has not been removed from the post yet.

He said that Amit Shah’s standing with Ajay Mishra Teni is a sin, immoral and BJP should answer on this. On this, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, ‘They talk about seven pledges, 7 of their seats are not going to come in Uttar Pradesh. Today, Home Minister Amit Shah ji filled energy in all the workers there, I say on a dunk that BJP will cross the 300 mark again and we will form the government again.

He further said, ‘If Priyanka Vadra Gandhi is their face, once again get her to contest elections. It is being said in Uttar Pradesh that Sonia Gandhi has not come to Rae Bareli for two years. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s bail will be forfeited, just like her spokespersons were in the Lok Sabha elections.