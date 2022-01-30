Amit Shah Said BJP And Jaat Relation Is 650 Years Old Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh And Social Media Users Took A Dig On It

Amit Shah said that the relationship between Jats and BJP is 650 years old. This statement has now been taunted by the social media user and former IAS officer.

Along with employment, farmers and Jats are also emerging as a big issue in the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. Even after the repeal of agricultural laws, farmers are not much happy with the central government. On the other hand, RLD has also tied up with SP. In such a situation, now Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to persuade the Jats and farmers. Addressing the Jats on the previous day, he said that the relationship between BJP and Jats is 650 years old. Jats also fought with Mughals and BJP is also fighting.

Home Minister Amit Shah has come under the target of people for his statement. Common social media users including former IAS officers are also not shying away from targeting him for this statement. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at Amit Shah’s statement and wrote, “Now I have no words left.”

In his next tweet, Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at the BJP and wrote, “BJP is fighting with Mughals for 650 years and you are caught in petty issues like employment, trade and inflation.” Apart from former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, social media users also reacted to Amit Shah’s statement.

Replying to Amit Shah’s tweet, a user named KD Mishra wrote, “When the farmers were going to Delhi, the farmers should not reach Delhi, so the BJP government welcomed them with barbed nails on the way.” A user named Sandeep Singh wrote, “How much do you throw Amit Shah ji, there is a limit to throwing, throwing so much that 650 years of BJP and Jat’s relationship has been told, now the BJP party has not even got 100 years.” Happened.”

A user named Shripal Gorchia took a jibe at Amit Shah’s statement and wrote, “Happy to see the anger of the BJP that my unity has left a deep impression of the name of Jat on their mind.” One user took a dig at the Home Minister’s statement and wrote, “I had to fight with China while fighting with the Mughals which ended when.”