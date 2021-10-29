Amit Shah Shares Stage With Ajay Mishra Teni Congress Supriya Shrinate BJP Gaurav Bhatia Fights On It In Halla Bol

Home Minister Amit Shah shared the stage with Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni in his address, on which Congress leader and former IAS has taunted.

With not much time left in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the parties have also started their preparations. Amit Shah also reached Lucknow, the capital of UP, to address the public meeting before the election, where he shared the stage with CM Yogi, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni and BJP state president. His public meeting was also discussed in Aaj Tak’s ‘Halla Bol’, where the Congress leader took a jibe at the Home Minister for sharing the stage with Ajay Mishra Teni.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet took a jibe at Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and said, “BJP spokesperson said that the energy was filled. The energy was really filled, but who knows inside, inside Ajay Mishra Teni standing next to him. He said that one has to find Bahubali through binoculars. But what is the need to look through binoculars while he is standing next to you.”

On Supriya Shrinet’s talk, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “Say something on Jagdish Tytler also, why do you hate Sikhs so much.” On the talk of BJP spokesperson, Supriya Shrinet said, “I did not speak in your midst, be so polite that you do not speak in my midst.”

Gaurav Bhatia further said in the debate, “Jagdish Tytler is an accused, but the minister whom he is talking about is not an accused. That’s the difference in this thing.” On the other hand, Supriya Shrinet said, “If you think it is right to share the stage with Ajay Mishra Teni then I have to question the ethics.”

Responding to the Congress leader’s talk, the BJP spokesperson said, “While Rahul Gandhi is out on bail, Sonia Gandhi is out on bail. Remove him and get him to resign. An FIR has also been registered against Bhupendra Baghel’s father, get his resignation done. They have no logic.” Supriya Shrinet got furious on Gaurav Bhatia’s talk and said, “This is law and order, you will do nonsense by coming here.”

Look at the next picture carefully, Home Minister.

This is from UP only. pic.twitter.com/yr5ak0HgZq — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) October 29, 2021

Let us tell you that former IS officer Surya Pratap Singh also tweeted on Amit Shah’s talk about finding Bahubali by making binoculars. Sharing the picture of the misbehavior with the Home Minister and the SP candidate in Lakhimpur Kheri, he wrote, “Look at the picture of the side carefully, Home Minister ji. This is from UP only.”