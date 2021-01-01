Amit Shah to rob tribals: Amit Shah to Wu Tribal News: Amit Shah will visit Jabalpur on September 18 to attract tribals from Madhya Pradesh, BJP has suffered huge losses in 2018, understand the whole plan

Highlights Amit Shah is coming to attract the tribals of Mahakaushal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Jabalpur on September 18

Martyr Shankar Shah of Gondwana state and his son Raghunath Kunwar Shah will be present on the day of Yajna

The area has a good tribal population, which in many places determines the future of the candidates

Jabalpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Amit Shah Jabalpur Visit News) is coming to Jabalpur on September 18. Amit Shah’s visit is being seen as an attempt to attract tribals for the 2023 elections. Shah is coming to attend the Martyrs’ Day function of Gondwana’s immortal martyr Raja Shankar Shah and his son Kunwar Raghunath Shah. Apart from this, Amit Shah will also launch a tribal campaign on this day.

Speaking to our correspondent Times of India, BJP state president VD Sharma said that many events would be organized by the local unit here. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present. BJP sources said the visit to Shah’s tribal-based areas would give new impetus to the BJP’s efforts. Mahakaushal area has a good tribal population. Especially in Dindori, Anuppur and Chhindwara.

Shankar Shah was the king of Gondwana kingdom. He had blown the trumpet of rebellion against the British monarchy. He was later killed by the British in 1858. BJP has recently convened a meeting of the working committee and ST Morcha in Jabalpur district. It understands its place in tribal areas. There are 84 assembly constituencies in this tribal-dominated area.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 34 out of 84 seats. At the same time, in 2013, the BJP had won 59 seats in the constituency. In 2018, the party has lost 25 seats. At the same time, in the seats where tribal candidates decide their victory and defeat, only the BJP has won 16 seats. 18 seats less than in 2013.

Sources said that BJP national general secretary Shiv Prakash had asked the leaders during the party’s executive to focus on Dalit and tribal seats. It is being speculated that Amit Shah will try to revive the campaign with his tour.

Preparations for the event begin

On Sunday, Union Minister Pralhad Patel visited the site of the sacrifice of Shankar Shah Raghunath Shah and inspected the site. Pralhad Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to celebrate Amrut Mahotsav on the completion of 75 years, which commemorates such immortal martyrs in the country through Amrut Mahotsav. These martyrs have paid a high price, but their discussion was low. Amrut Mahotsav is being organized so that the country will remember such people.