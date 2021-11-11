Amit Shah to take ‘master class’ in Varanasi ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections, 700 BJP leaders to attend

Recently, Amit Shah made it clear that if the BJP government is formed in UP, then only Yogi will become the CM. During a rally in Lucknow, Amit Shah had said, if Narendra Modi is to be made the PM in 2024, then make Yogi Adityanath the CM.

Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an election meeting on November 12 in Varanasi, UP, in view of the preparations for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. There is information about 700 BJP leaders attending this meeting. At the same time, the entire team of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, both deputy chief ministers, state president Swatantra Dev Singh and state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present in Varanasi to participate in the meeting.

Amit Shah’s visit will be for two days. He will go directly to Hastkala Sankul from Babatpur airport at around 4 pm on Friday. Earlier, the meeting of BJP’s election management team would start from 12 noon in Hastkala Sankul.

Let us inform that 98 district presidents and district in-charges, in-charge of all 403 assembly seats will attend this meeting. Apart from this, 6 regional presidents of Uttar Pradesh, all senior officials of the state BJP as well as in-charge and co-in-charges have been called to Varanasi for a meeting with Shah.

It is to be known that the UP assembly elections are to be held early next year itself. Meanwhile, the BJP is running a membership drive. In such a situation, Amit Shah will brainstorm on the condition of BJP in the state through a master class. A party source said, “The direction of the election campaign will be decided in this meeting. At the same time, Amit Shah will also give his views on the pace of preparations.

Apart from this meeting, Home Minister Shah will also participate in half a dozen different meetings. After this he will meet some enlightened people in Amethi Kothi. In which feedback will also be taken from the people of the organization. Let us inform that for Shah’s meeting, the UP BJP is preparing to collect the data related to every assembly. Which will be presented before the Home Minister.

Apart from visiting Varanasi, Amit Shah will also visit Lucknow and Azamgarh. While Amit Shah will be in Akhilesh’s parliamentary constituency Azamgarh on November 13, he will attend the annual Prime Minister’s DGP conference in Lucknow from November 19 to 21.