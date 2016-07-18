Amit Tandon and Mauni Roy argue: ‘Never see Mauni Roy’s face again’
Amit Tandon is proud of his daughter
Amit Tandon further said, ‘We considered her a genuine person, she has hurt Ruby’s soul. Miss Roy, you left Ruby when you were zero, today she’s bigger than ever. She will do a lot for Ruby, she is very selfless, she will give her food to others. There is no apology on our part for silence. I told Ruby that if she accepted back into her life I wouldn’t be around her, I went again.
Amit Tandon married dermatologist Ruby in 2007 and the couple has a daughter, Gianna. They split in 2017 but reconciled in 2019. Ruby was arrested in a case in 2017 and spent 10 months in a Dubai jail.
Amit Tandon started his career after appearing in the reality show ‘Indian Idol’. He has appeared in reality shows ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Superstar’ and ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’. Amit Tandon is best known for his roles in Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, Prithvi Bose, Dr Abhimanyu Modi in Dil Mil Gaya, Subrahmanyam Chandran in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Abhishek Khurana in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.
