Amit Tandon and Mauni Roy argue: ‘Never see Mauni Roy’s face again’

TV actor Amit Tandon has accused actress Mauni Roy of using his wife Ruby Tandon. Amit Tandon also said that Mauni Roy released her while Ruby Tandon was in trouble. Amit Tandon also said that Mauni will never forgive Roy and she will never see her face again.

Speaking to our colleague ETimes, Amit Tandon said, ‘Who is Mauni Roy? … I know my wife Ruby won’t say that but it got her a lot. I don’t think I want to see Mauni’s face again. That girl used my wife. We thought she was genuine but when Ruby got in trouble Mauni left her. As people’s faces change, so does it. We are seeing a new face of silence, not the silence we knew. ‘



Amit Tandon is proud of his daughter

Amit Tandon further said, ‘We considered her a genuine person, she has hurt Ruby’s soul. Miss Roy, you left Ruby when you were zero, today she’s bigger than ever. She will do a lot for Ruby, she is very selfless, she will give her food to others. There is no apology on our part for silence. I told Ruby that if she accepted back into her life I wouldn’t be around her, I went again.

Amit Tandon married dermatologist Ruby in 2007 and the couple has a daughter, Gianna. They split in 2017 but reconciled in 2019. Ruby was arrested in a case in 2017 and spent 10 months in a Dubai jail.

Amit Tandon started his career after appearing in the reality show ‘Indian Idol’. He has appeared in reality shows ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Superstar’ and ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’. Amit Tandon is best known for his roles in Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, Prithvi Bose, Dr Abhimanyu Modi in Dil Mil Gaya, Subrahmanyam Chandran in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Abhishek Khurana in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.