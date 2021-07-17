Amitabh Bacchan Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 may start in August

Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan, the well known actor of the Indian film industry is all set to come back once again with the 13th season after 12 successful seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati. This is a very popular show that people eagerly wait for. The show will be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan as before and is likely to premiere in August.

According to a report, the premiere of Kaun Banega Crorepati will take place on 23 August. Please note that there is no official confirmation of this yet. The report mentions that the grand finale of the dance reality show Super Dancer will be held on August 29. Also, due to the corona virus epidemic, there may be some changes in the format of the show. It is being told that this year the selection and screening process will be conducted digitally.

The first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati aired for the first time in the year 2000. In this show, contestants are asked a number of alternative questions and they have to choose the correct answer from four possible options. If they answer correctly, they win a certain amount. Where, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted most of the seasons of the show, Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3.

Also read:- Bharti Singh told the pain of ‘casting couch’, used to do dirty things with me during the bidding show..

As soon as KBC starts, Amitabh Bachchan calls the contestants with full energy by saying respect, gratitude and congratulations. The powerful voice of the superhero of the century has made the show a hit for many years. Who does not know about these lines of Amitabh Bachchan spoken on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati. As soon as the clock strikes 9, the exciting presentation of KBC questions by Amitabh Bachchan on the contestants from all over the country makes everyone’s heart beat faster.

During the episode, when the contestant gets stuck in the answer to the question, then in between, Amitabh Bachchan makes the atmosphere pleasant by teasing his films. Amitabh sometimes keeps the contestants calm in a serious atmosphere with anecdotes related to his life. Their stories also make the atmosphere a little happy. Big B keeps telling you stories related to his life and related to the film world.