Amitabh Bachchan agreed for ‘Jhund’ because of Aamir Khan! Amitabh Bachchan agreed for ‘Jhund’ because of Aamir Khan!

In Bollywood, Aamir Khan is also known as the Perfectionist Khan, as he is an actor who is known for his extraordinary choices and good content. In such a situation, if he gives some suggestion to someone, then his words are definitely taken seriously. Recently something similar happened when some time ago he gave some suggestions to the megastar of the century Amitabh Bachchan and he could not avoid it.

Aamir Khan not only recommended Big B for the film ‘Jhund’ releasing on March 4, 2022, but also persuaded him to do so. Yes, you read that right!

Aamir had heard the script of the film long before Jhund went on floors and was so impressed by it that he directly advised the Shahenshah of Bollywood to do the film and persuaded him to do the same. In fact,

Aamir Khan felt that no one could be better than Big B for this film. Confirming the development, Amitabh Bachchan said, “I remember when I discussed it with Aamir, he told me that I should do this film and you know what happens when Aamir does something. endorses.”

Recently, Aamir Khan watched a special screening of a soul-shattering story, where he couldn’t stop himself from getting emotional and tears rolled down his eyes. So while praising the film on a well-known portal, he had said, “It is a wonderful film. Incredible. It is very different and I don’t know how it has been made.

I woke up with a zeal and this film will not leave me. I have no words because it is such an amazing film. It breaks down everything that we have learned during our 20-30 years in the industry.” Aamir Khan had further said, “Amitabh Bachchan has done a tremendous job. He has done great films in his career, but this is one of his finest; One of his biggest films.”

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 15:31 [IST]