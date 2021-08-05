Amitabh Bachchan Ancestral House in UP: Where Harivansh Rai Bachchan was born, Jaya had reached the village as a daughter-in-law, now that Amitabh’s Ancestral house has become such a condition Was Jaya, now that ancestral house of Amitabh has become such a condition

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, came to Bombay (now Mumbai) empty handed in the 70s, when he had nothing. He got recognition after years of struggle. After that he never looked back. Once in ‘Bombay Nagariya’, where Amitabh used to wander from door to door for one film, today he has 5 luxurious bungalows in the same city. Amitabh’s family is originally from Babu Patti village in Pratapgarh, UP, but Big B does not go there anymore.

Amitabh’s father and famous writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan was born in the house of Babu Patti. However, later he moved to Allahabad and spent most of his time here. Babu Patti was left behind in his journey from Allahabad to Delhi and Delhi to Mumbai. There is still a library in the name of Harivansh Rai Bachchan in the village, but the ancestral home of the Bachchan family has now turned into ruins.

The people of the village tell that once when Jaya Bachchan came, the women of the village gave her a very warm welcome. Was seated on the eyelids. At that time Amar Singh also came to the village with him. But now for a long time the Bachchan family did not take care of the village. In a conversation with ‘BBM World’, the villagers said that they are a little upset with Amitabh Bachchan, because he did not ask the news of his village for a long time.

Villagers worshiped after the accident: During the shooting of the film Coolie, when Amitabh was hurt and his condition was critical, prayers were also offered for his well being in his native village. Villagers told that when Amitabh Bachchan had an accident during the film Coolie, the people of the village prayed for him day and night at Kul Devi’s temple. The temple of Kul Devi is next to the library.

What will Abhishek come if Amitabh doesn’t come? The people of Babu Patti are upset with Amitabh Bachchan and his family. They say that you should not forget your soil. It is said in a complaining tone that if Amitabh Bachchan does not come, then what will Abhishek Bachchan come here!





