Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone: KBC 13 Deepika Padukone complains to Amitabh Bachchan about her husband Ranveer Singh in a game show

Last Friday, the season 13 episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ was a big hit. In fact, in the special episode of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 on Friday, she arrived with famous Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Farah and Deepika had arrived with a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha for Amitabh Bachchan on the special occasion of Ganesh Utsav. This episode was also special as there was no limit to the enthusiasm of the fans to see three Bollywood celebs on the same stage.

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan reached KBC in a special style



During the show, Farah and Deepika were seen having a lot of fun with Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, while complaining about husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika told Amitabh that Ranveer says he will have breakfast for me one day but Ranveer has not fulfilled his promise yet. Deepika goes on to say, ‘I have heard that many women in this show complain about their problems. So I have to complain about my husband too.

Deepika complains about Ranveer Kapoor

After listening to Deepika, Farah asked Amitabh Bachchan if he had ever cooked food for his wife Jaya Bachchan. Then Amitabh says, ‘I can boil eggs’, he immediately calls Ranveer. As soon as Ranveer accepted Amitabh Bachchan. And when he found out that he was talking to Amitabh Bachchan, he got very excited and started praising Amitabh.

Talking to Ranveer, Amitabh Bachchan says why didn’t you keep your promise to Deepika? On this the actor says that I have fulfilled what I promised Deepika. Ranveer further says that today I will make an omelette for Deepika and feed it while sitting on my lap. At this, all the spectators present there start laughing. Deepika and Farah won Rs 25 lakh in the show. The winning amount will be donated to The Live Love Laugh Foundation and Farah Khan’s Aishan Madan’s treatment.