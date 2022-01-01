Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan Got Married In Hurry They Took Phere In Morning And Caught Flight In Night

The marriage of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan was done in a hurry. They had tied the knot within 24 hours of taking the decision of marriage.

The pairing of Bollywood’s famous actor Amitabh Bachchan and actress Jaya Bachchan is counted among the favorite pairs of Hindi cinema. The two fell in love during the shooting of the film and tied the knot on June 3, 1973. But the surprising thing is that the marriage of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri was done in a very haste. Both had tied the knot within 24 hours of deciding to get married. Not only this, he took morning trips and in the evening he had to catch a flight to London.

This funny anecdote related to marriage was shared by Amitabh Bachchan himself in his article. Amitabh Bachchan had told that it was decided that if the film ‘Zanjeer’ becomes a success, then all the friends will go to London together. His gang also included Bollywood actress Jaya Bhaduri. But before leaving for London, Amitabh Bachchan had to take permission from his parents.

Talking about this, Amitabh Bachchan said, “I went to Bapuji to get permission to go to London and told him that we all friends are going to England. Then he asked me who were my friends. I also included Jaya’s name in friends. But on hearing Jaya’s name, Bapuji said that you cannot go there without marriage.

Sharing a funny anecdote related to his marriage, Amitabh Bachchan further said, “He asked that Jaya is also going with you. Are you two going alone? I also told him that yes we are going together. To this he said, ‘If you want to go, get married first and then go’. Pandit ji was informed, everyone in the family was informed.

Amitabh Bachchan further said about his and Jaya Bhaduri’s wedding, “The next day everything was set. It was a night flight, so we had to complete the wedding rituals before taking off. I dressed up like a groom and sat in the car. I wanted to go to Malabar Hill, where Jaya’s friends lived and all the rituals were to be performed there.”